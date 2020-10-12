Grid-Scale Battery Market Share Will Exhibit a Prominent Uptick in 2020 as Corona Virus Outbreak Prevails as a Pandemic

The Grid-Scale Battery Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethyl players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

According to Publisher, the Global Grid-Scale Battery Market is accounted for $1.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for energy-efficient machinery, government regulations for enhancing energy efficiency, and technological advancements. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Grid-scale battery can be defined as the electrochemical device that stores energy generated by the power plant or from the grid and delivers when needed. This technology helps power operators to store energy for future use. The incorporation of this technology in the power sector helps in achieving flexibility in the internal processes and the integration of renewable energy sources.

Click to Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00031981

By type, the lithium-ion segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its improved manufacturing capacity and decrease in price with technological advancements. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the initiatives from governments to adopt renewable sources of energy and high awareness levels among people.

Some of the key players in Grid-Scale Battery Market include Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba, General Electric (GE), ABB, Tesla, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, S&C Electric Company, BYD Company Limited, NGK Insulators, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Fluence Energy LLC, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Clarios, Saft Groupe S.A., and GS Yuasa Corporation.

Types Covered:

– Sodium Sulphur Battery

– Zinc-Hybrid Batteries

– Lithium-Ion

– Flow Battery

– Lead Acid

– Other Types

Ownership-Models Covered:

– Utility Owned

– Third-Party Owned

– Vendor Owned

– Independent Power Producers Owned

Power Generations Covered:

– Energy Capacity

– Power Capacity or Rating

Applications Covered:

– Ancillary Services

– Renewable Integration

– Frequency Regulation

– Back-Up Power

– Peak Shift

– Capacity Firming

– Load Shifting

– Bill Management

– Other Applications

Service Offerings Covered:

– Curtailment Reduction

– Investment Deferral

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

For Purchase this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00031981

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.