Global N95 Masks Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

TMR’s report on the global N95 masks market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the global market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global N95 masks market from 2018 to 2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global N95 masks market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global N95 masks market.

Global N95 Masks Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

In the current scenario, due to the shortage of N95 masks globally, N95 mask manufacturers have largely focused on expanding their production capacities and bridging the gap between demand and supply. Prior to the pandemic, China produced nearly half of the global N95 masks. However, countries around the world have witnessed a surge in the number of N95 mask manufacturers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as more number of companies are diversifying their product range to fulfill the growing demand for N95 masks.

The raw materials required to manufacture N95 masks such as melt-blown fabric is largely sourced from China, which indicates the role of China in the supply chain of N95 masks. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the leading factors that is expected to drive the global N95 masks market and as per current trends, production as well as demand for N95 masks are set to move in the upward trajectory during the COVID-19 era. At the back of these factors, the global N95 masks market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 6.4 Bn by the end of 2030.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread rapidly around the world, it presents a major health threat to the human population. The ongoing pandemic has played a key role in increasing the demand for personal protective equipment and a similar trend was observed during the SARS pandemic in 2003. While several hospitals and healthcare centers around the world were experiencing a severe shortage of N95 masks in the first two quarters of 2020, the supply-demand gap has narrowed down over the course of the pandemic due to the entry of a number of N95 masks manufacturers. This is expected to drive the N95 masks market.

Key Players of N95 Masks Market Report:

Key players operating in the global N95 masks market include 3M Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, Prestige Ameritech, Kowa Company, Ltd., and Alpha Pro Tech.

These players focus on enhancing their production capabilities to meet the burgeoning demand for N95 masks, owing to the growing pandemic of coronavirus. In March 2020, the 3M Company entered into a partnership with Ford Motor Company to increase the production of 3M’s powered air purifying respirators, or PAPRs. 3M and Ford entered into a collaboration to combine their complementary capabilities and resources in order to cater to the surging demand for personal protective equipment.

