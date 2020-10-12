Global Digital Badges Market 2018-2025, To Gain Profit Amid Covid-19 Crisis- Credly, Accredible, Discendum, Portfolium, Accreditrust

Global Digital Badges Market valued approximately USD 70.2 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.50 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The increase in government support will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global digital badges market in the education sector during the forecast period. Developed and developing countries have gained increased support for using digital badges in the curricula. For instance, in the US, badges are used as a valuable tool to gain information related to the complete skill set of the student. Additionally, the federal government has also widely promoted the utilization of digital badges in schools and colleges.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Badges Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the North American market include increasing adoption of digital badges driven by their authenticity, a growing demand for specific skills among individuals, increasing collaboration among educational institutions, and rapid technological advancements.

The digital badges market in APAC is expected to record growth at the fastest rate, as academic institutions and corporate houses in the region have started adopting smart eLearning solutions. Organizations in APAC are trying their best to gain better RoI on talent development, fulfill employee learning requirements, offer proper employee training, and receive quantifiable business outcomes.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include Credly, Accredible, Discendum, Portfolium, Accreditrust, Badge List,Badge Craft, Basno, Be Badges, Bestr., EbizOn., Forall Systems and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

– Cloud

– On Premise

By End User:

– Academic

– Corporate

