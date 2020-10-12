Future Of Process Automation And Instrumentation Market In Global Industry 2020 -2027 | ABB Ltd., Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company

Process Automation & Instrumentation involves usage of hardware, software, and computing technologies that persuades the process of human thoughts into a computerized model. The information is stored and analyzed on a computer by using sensors that collect data on pressures, flows, and temperatures, among other devices. The industries using these systems and solutions with big data analytics to get better and accurate results. The partnerships among industrial software developer, semiconductor component manufactures, and industrial automation equipment manufacturers are creating avenues for the growth of overall process automation and instrumentation market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– ABB Ltd.

– Eaton Corporation

– Emerson Electric Co.

– General Electric Company

– Honeywell International, Inc.

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)

– Rockwell Automation, Inc.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

– Yokogawa Electric Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Process Automation and Instrumentation Market?

The key factors that are contributing to the growth of the process automation and instrumentation market are the rising focus on industrial automation & best utilization of resources, and the proliferation of IIoT. Further, the increasing demand for safety automation systems and rise in the adoption of new technologies in floor operations are anticipated to boost the process automation and instrumentation market growth.

What is the SCOPE of Process Automation and Instrumentation Market?

The “Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the process automation and instrumentation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of process automation and instrumentation market with detailed market segmentation by instrument, solution, industry vertical, and geography. The global process automation and instrumentation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading process automation and instrumentation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Segmentation of Process Automation and Instrumentation Market?

The global process automation and instrumentation market is segmented on the basis of instrument, solution, and industry vertical. Based on instrument, the market is segmented as field instrument, control valve, and analytical instrument.

What is the Regional Framework of Process Automation and Instrumentation Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global process automation and instrumentation market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

