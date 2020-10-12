Function Generators Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Industry Analysis by 2027

The Function Generators Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethyl players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

According to Publisher, the Global Function Generators Market is accounted for $1.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.61 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing adoption of wireless communication and investments made by various industries for research activities. However, the complexity of the operation is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The function generator is the electronic equipment used for generating different types of waveforms or a broad range of frequencies as its output signal. Some of the common waveforms produced by it are sine-waves, triangular waves, sawtooth waves, and square waves.

By type, the analogue segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of their relatively simpler operation and low cost. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for function generators from the defence and electronics manufacturing industries.

Some of the key players in Function Generators Market include Keysight Technologies, Agilent, Ametek Programmable Power, Wavetek, Tektronix, Fujian Lilliput Optoelectronics Technology, Tabor Electronics, Hameg Instruments, Pickering Interfaces, Madell Technology, BNC, Stanford Research Systems, Tecpel, B&K Precision, Promax, Eps Stromversorgung Gmbh, Heath Zenith, Keithley Instruments, and Sourcetronic.

Types Covered:

– Digital

– Analogue

– Sweep

Waveforms Covered:

– Square

– Triangular

– Sine

– Sawtooth

Output Frequencies Covered:

– Up to 50 MHz

– 50-100 MHz

– Above 100 MHz

Applications Covered:

– Instrument Maintenance

– Circuit Teaching

– Production Test

– Laboratory

End Users Covered:

– Automotive

– Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

– Energy & Utilities

– Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

