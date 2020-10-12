Endodontic Devices Market Growth By 2027 with Key Players Nikinc Dental, Brasseler USA, FKG Dentaire, COLTENE, Septodont Holding

Rise in the dental healthcare facilities, support by the government in the worldwide countries are the key driving factors for the Endodontic Devices Market. In addition, the market for the endodontic devices is likely to grow significantly due to the rise in the medical tourism and dental tourism globally. The cost effective of the dental treatment under the dental tourism is likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global endodontic devices market accounted to US$ 1,510.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,276.5 Mn by 2027.

Global endodontic devices market was segmented by product and end user. On the basis of the products the market is segmented as instruments and endodontic consumables. Further the instruments is segmented as apex locators, endodontic motors, endodontic scalers, machine assisted obturation systems, handpieces and endodontic lasers. Likewise endodontic consumables are further segmented into access preparation, shaping and cleaning and obturation materials.

The global endodontic devices market by end user segments was led by dental hospitals segment. In 2018, the dental hospitals segment held a largest market share of 53.65% of the endodontic devices market, by end users. The dental hospitals segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to comprehensive services provided by the dental hospitals to the patients also services are provided for the purpose of teaching, the services such as oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, paediatric dentistry and restorative dentistry among others.

By Product

Instruments Apex Locators Endodontic Motors Endodontic Scalers Machine Assisted Obturation Systems Handpieces Endodontic Lasers

Endodontic Consumables Access Preparation Burs Drills Shaping and Cleaning Files & Shapers Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants Obturation Materials Plastic Metals Cements & Pastes MTA Calcium Phosphates Others



