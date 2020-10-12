Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market is Projected to Reach $33,294 million by 2023 | Leading key players are AdvancedMD, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems

The global EHR market was valued at $23,592 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $33,294 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of the paper chart of a patient. It contains all the data related to a patient’s medical history including medications, diagnosis, immunization dates, treatment plans, radiology images, allergies, and test results from laboratories. These also allow access to evidence-based tools used by healthcare providers to make decisions about a patient’s treatment. EHRs have also helped to streamline and automate the workflow in a healthcare setting.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AdvancedMD, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., CureMD Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Greenway Health, LLC, Quality Systems, Inc.

Rise in adoption of EHR, increased use of cloud based EHR software, and rapid surge in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the market growth. However, high cost of EHR and increase in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security are expected to impede the market growth. Moreover, huge market potential in the developing regions are expected to offer further opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product, type, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based software and server-based/on-premise software. The type segment is categorized into inpatient EHR and ambulatory EHR. Based on application, the market is segmented into clinical application, administrative application, reporting in healthcare system, healthcare financing, and clinical research application. EHRs may be used in hospitals, clinics, specialty centers, and other medical settings. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD MARKET BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5: ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 6: ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 8: ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

