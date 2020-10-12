ECG Telemetry Devices Market Growth Prospects, Regional Trends and Demand, Top Players, Opportunities with Forecasts 2027 | Cardiac Science, CompuMed, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Mindray Medical International, Nihon Kohden

ECG device monitors and record electrical activity of the heart and the device detects and picks up electrical impulses generated by the polarization and depolarization of cardiac tissue and translate them into waveform. This helps physician or cardiologist to diagnose cardiac abnormalities as well as size and position of chambers.

The report aims to provide an overview of ECG telemetry devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, and end user. The ECG telemetry devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in ECG telemetry devices market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The ECG telemetry devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as resting ECG devices, stress ECG devices and others . On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as home healthcare and hospitals.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Cardiac Science Corporation

2. CompuMed Inc.

3. GE Healthcare Inc.

4. Medtronic Inc.

5. Mindray Medical International Ltd.

6. Nihon Kohden Corporation

7. Philips Healthcare

8. ScottCare Corporation

9. Siemens Healthcare

10. Welch Allyn Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the ECG telemetry devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ECG telemetry devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting ECG telemetry devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ECG telemetry devices market in these regions.

