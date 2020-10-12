LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global EAM & CMMS Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global EAM & CMMS Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global EAM & CMMS Software market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global EAM & CMMS Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport, Megamation Systems Market Segment by Product Type: , Cloud Based, On-Premises Market Segment by Application: , Industrial & Manufacturing, Property Management Firms, Logistics & Retail, Education & Government, Healthcare and Others Global EAM & CMMS Software

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global EAM & CMMS Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EAM & CMMS Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the EAM & CMMS Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EAM & CMMS Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EAM & CMMS Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EAM & CMMS Software market

TOC

1 Market Overview of EAM & CMMS Software

1.1 EAM & CMMS Software Market Overview

1.1.1 EAM & CMMS Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global EAM & CMMS Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global EAM & CMMS Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global EAM & CMMS Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global EAM & CMMS Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, EAM & CMMS Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America EAM & CMMS Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe EAM & CMMS Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific EAM & CMMS Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America EAM & CMMS Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa EAM & CMMS Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 EAM & CMMS Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global EAM & CMMS Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global EAM & CMMS Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global EAM & CMMS Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud Based

2.5 On-Premises 3 EAM & CMMS Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global EAM & CMMS Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global EAM & CMMS Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global EAM & CMMS Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Industrial & Manufacturing

3.5 Property Management Firms

3.6 Logistics & Retail

3.7 Education & Government

3.8 Healthcare and Others 4 Global EAM & CMMS Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global EAM & CMMS Software Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in EAM & CMMS Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EAM & CMMS Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players EAM & CMMS Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players EAM & CMMS Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 EAM & CMMS Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Accruent

5.1.1 Accruent Profile

5.1.2 Accruent Main Business

5.1.3 Accruent EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Accruent EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Accruent Recent Developments

5.2 eMaint

5.2.1 eMaint Profile

5.2.2 eMaint Main Business

5.2.3 eMaint EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 eMaint EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 eMaint Recent Developments

5.3 Dude Solutions

5.5.1 Dude Solutions Profile

5.3.2 Dude Solutions Main Business

5.3.3 Dude Solutions EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Dude Solutions EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Recent Developments

5.4 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus)

5.4.1 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Profile

5.4.2 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Main Business

5.4.3 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Recent Developments

5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business

5.5.3 IBM EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.6 ServiceChannel

5.6.1 ServiceChannel Profile

5.6.2 ServiceChannel Main Business

5.6.3 ServiceChannel EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ServiceChannel EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Developments

5.7 Fiix

5.7.1 Fiix Profile

5.7.2 Fiix Main Business

5.7.3 Fiix EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fiix EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Fiix Recent Developments

5.8 UpKeep

5.8.1 UpKeep Profile

5.8.2 UpKeep Main Business

5.8.3 UpKeep EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 UpKeep EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 UpKeep Recent Developments

5.9 Siveco

5.9.1 Siveco Profile

5.9.2 Siveco Main Business

5.9.3 Siveco EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Siveco EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Siveco Recent Developments

5.10 IFS

5.10.1 IFS Profile

5.10.2 IFS Main Business

5.10.3 IFS EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 IFS EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 IFS Recent Developments

5.11 Spacewell

5.11.1 Spacewell Profile

5.11.2 Spacewell Main Business

5.11.3 Spacewell EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Spacewell EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Spacewell Recent Developments

5.12 JDM Technology

5.12.1 JDM Technology Profile

5.12.2 JDM Technology Main Business

5.12.3 JDM Technology EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 JDM Technology EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 JDM Technology Recent Developments

5.13 MVP Plant

5.13.1 MVP Plant Profile

5.13.2 MVP Plant Main Business

5.13.3 MVP Plant EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 MVP Plant EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 MVP Plant Recent Developments

5.14 DPSI

5.14.1 DPSI Profile

5.14.2 DPSI Main Business

5.14.3 DPSI EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 DPSI EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 DPSI Recent Developments

5.15 MRI (Real Asset Management)

5.15.1 MRI (Real Asset Management) Profile

5.15.2 MRI (Real Asset Management) Main Business

5.15.3 MRI (Real Asset Management) EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 MRI (Real Asset Management) EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 MRI (Real Asset Management) Recent Developments

5.16 FasTrak

5.16.1 FasTrak Profile

5.16.2 FasTrak Main Business

5.16.3 FasTrak EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 FasTrak EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 FasTrak Recent Developments

5.17 FMX

5.17.1 FMX Profile

5.17.2 FMX Main Business

5.17.3 FMX EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 FMX EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 FMX Recent Developments

5.18 Sierra

5.18.1 Sierra Profile

5.18.2 Sierra Main Business

5.18.3 Sierra EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Sierra EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Sierra Recent Developments

5.19 Orion IXL Bhd

5.19.1 Orion IXL Bhd Profile

5.19.2 Orion IXL Bhd Main Business

5.19.3 Orion IXL Bhd EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Orion IXL Bhd EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Orion IXL Bhd Recent Developments

5.20 Ultimo

5.20.1 Ultimo Profile

5.20.2 Ultimo Main Business

5.20.3 Ultimo EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Ultimo EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Ultimo Recent Developments

5.21 JLL (JLL (Corrigo)

5.21.1 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Profile

5.21.2 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Main Business

5.21.3 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Recent Developments

5.22 EZOfficeInventory

5.22.1 EZOfficeInventory Profile

5.22.2 EZOfficeInventory Main Business

5.22.3 EZOfficeInventory EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 EZOfficeInventory EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 EZOfficeInventory Recent Developments

5.23 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks)

5.23.1 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Profile

5.23.2 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Main Business

5.23.3 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Recent Developments

5.24 Maxpanda

5.24.1 Maxpanda Profile

5.24.2 Maxpanda Main Business

5.24.3 Maxpanda EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Maxpanda EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Maxpanda Recent Developments

5.25 eWorkOrders

5.25.1 eWorkOrders Profile

5.25.2 eWorkOrders Main Business

5.25.3 eWorkOrders EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 eWorkOrders EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 eWorkOrders Recent Developments

5.26 Ashcom Technologies

5.26.1 Ashcom Technologies Profile

5.26.2 Ashcom Technologies Main Business

5.26.3 Ashcom Technologies EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Ashcom Technologies EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Ashcom Technologies Recent Developments

5.27 Landport

5.27.1 Landport Profile

5.27.2 Landport Main Business

5.27.3 Landport EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Landport EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.27.5 Landport Recent Developments

5.28 Megamation Systems

5.28.1 Megamation Systems Profile

5.28.2 Megamation Systems Main Business

5.28.3 Megamation Systems EAM & CMMS Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Megamation Systems EAM & CMMS Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.28.5 Megamation Systems Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America EAM & CMMS Software Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe EAM & CMMS Software Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific EAM & CMMS Software Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America EAM & CMMS Software Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa EAM & CMMS Software Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 EAM & CMMS Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

