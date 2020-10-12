Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2026 Latest Innovations, Future Scope And Latest Trends – Accenture, Infosys, Capgemini, IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Genpact

Lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market growth. Moreover, rising recognition of Internet of things (IoT) as it provides vendors and businesses is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Data Analytics Outsourcing represents the outsourcing of data and statistical research, adding up to the purpose of computational resources for useful decision-making and complex business solutions to third-party marketers. Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, raise efficiency, diminish operational costs, supply customized offerings and improve customer services.

By type, descriptive data analytics segment is driving the market growth. The rising acceptance of digital technologies and big data has encouraged enterprises to adopt descriptive analytics owing to the resulting growth in volume of data. The data provided by descriptive analytics help the enterprises to generate a better plan for business growth and for better decision-making.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to increasing adoption of superior digital technologies by end users in the region, leading to generation of large volumes of data. In addition, rising amount of data from several branches including production, procurement, sales & marketing and human resource is projected to drive demand for data analytics outsourcing in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Data Analytics Outsourcing include Accenture, Infosys Ltd, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Genpact Ltd. , Wipro Ltd., Sap SE, Fractal Analytics Ltd, Mu Sigma, Inc., ZS Associates, Inc. , Trianz, RSA Security LLC, ThreatMetrix and Opera Solutions LLC.

Types Covered:

– Predictive Data Analytics

– Prescriptive Data Analytics

– Descriptive Data Analytics

Applications Covered:

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Sales Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Finance & Risk Analytics

– Fraud Detection and Risk management

– Advisory Services

– Process Optimization

– Device Security Solutions

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Media & Entertainment

– IT & Telecom

– Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Energy & Utilities

– Education

– Consumer Packaged Goods

– Other End users

