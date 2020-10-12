Customer Relationship Management Software Global Market Report 2020 with top key players Salesforce,Microsoft,Oracle,SAP,Sugar,Zoho,Pipedrive,Hubspot

Customer Relationship Management Softwrae Market Global Report 2020 from Publisher provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global customer relationship management softwrae market.

Top Key Companies:

Salesforce

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Sugar

Zoho

Pipedrive

Hubspot

Act

Infusionsoft

Apptivo

Sage

The customer relationship management (CRM) software market consists of sales of customer relationship management software which helps to build strong relationships with its customers. It analyzes the customer interactions and automates the activities identified with deals, advertising, and client support throughout the customer lifecycle. It causes the organizations to remain associated with their clients and improve productivity and furthermore helps in streamlining work forms.

The global CRM software market was valued at about $25.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $36.53 billion at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2022.

Rising number of security concerns are expected to limit the growth of companies in the customer relationship management software market during the forecast period. Security concerns have been increasing in the recent times due to online availability of personal data. CRM and similar software’s store large databases online and these data of customers are accessed by teams around the globe which poses the potential for mistreatment of data.

The data in the CRM software and other software’s faces security concerns including corporate/competitive espionage, fraud, ID theft, nations-state espionage and unauthorized sales of data to third-party. These issues restrict the growth of CRM software. For example, CRM software in Bank of America and Citibank were once hacked to steal the user log-in credentials.

