Covid-19 Impact on Global Foodservice Packaging Market (2020-2025) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Graphic Packaging, D&W Fine Pack, Dart Container, Genpak, Pactiv, etc. | InForGrowth

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Foodservice Packaging industry. Growth of the overall Foodservice Packaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Foodservice Packaging market is segmented into:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Paper & Paperboard

Others Based on Application Foodservice Packaging market is segmented into:

Application A

Application B

Application C. The major players profiled in this report include:

Graphic Packaging

D&W Fine Pack

Dart Container

Genpak

Pactiv

Sabert

Dopla

Anchor Packaging

Georgia-Pacific

Berry Global

Coveris

GRACZ

WestRock

Amcor

Novolex

Linpac Packaging

Huhtamaki

Southern Champion Tray

Be Green Packaging

WinCup

Vegware

Hengxin Enviro

King Yuan Fu Packaging

Union Packaging