Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

CNC machines have the ability to decrease the manpower requirement and provide accurate machining services in lesser time. The complete process of CNC machining depends on CAD and CAM software.
The product has wide usage in the fabrication industry as a result of its quick and accurate work. Key producers offer innovative technologies to perform multiple operations including cutting, drilling, facing, turning, and grinding.
Growing demand for metal cutting in the automotive industry is expected to create demand for different CNC machines at the global level. It has been estimated that introduction of electric vehicles globally is creating demand for CNC machines. Automotive manufacturers prefer to install multiple CNC machines for all fabrication and mechanical cutting purposes.
Increasing requirement for advanced machining tools which have the ability to simplify complex machining processes is driving the demand for milling machines. Moreover, growing adoption of digitalization coupled with the need to automate the metal cutting process in manufacturing units to develop components and products with complex geometry is likely to create new opportunities in the CNC machines market.
Volatility in Raw Material Cost to Hamper the Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market
- The global CNC machines market is impacted negatively as a result of high initial investment requirement. Furthermore, changing metal prices have resulted in lower profits for CNC machine manufacturers.
Asia Pacific the Dominant Market for Computer Numerical Control Machines
- Asia Pacific was the fastest growing computer numerical control machines market in 2018. This dominance is attributed to the extensive adoption of CNC machines in China, India, and Japan. Key manufacturers operating in the Asia Pacific market are DMG Mori Co., Ltd., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, and Okuma Corporation. Increasing government initiatives for development of small & medium industries is also driving market demand.
- Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the computer numerical control machines market. Key players driving this market growth are Dr. Johannes Heidenahain GmbH, Datron AG, and Sandvik AB.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
- Amada Co., Ltd.
- Amera Seiki
- Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation
- Datron AG
- DMG Mori
- Fanuc Corporation
- Haas Automation, Inc.
- Hurco Companies, Inc.
- Okuma Corporation
- Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL)
- Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
