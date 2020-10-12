Ar Gas Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Praxair Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide S.A. (France), The Linde Group (Germany)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ar Gas market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ar Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ar Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ar Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ar Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ar Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ar Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ar Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ar Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ar Gas Market Research Report: Praxair Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide S.A. (France), The Linde Group (Germany), Airgas Inc. (U.S.), Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

Global Ar Gas Market Segmentation by Product: Cylinder & packaged gas

Merchant liquid/bulk



Global Ar Gas Market Segmentation by Application: Metal manufacturing

Chemicals

Others



The Ar Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ar Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ar Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ar Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ar Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ar Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ar Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ar Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ar Gas Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ar Gas Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ar Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cylinder & packaged gas

1.4.3 Merchant liquid/bulk

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ar Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metal manufacturing

1.5.3 Chemicals

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ar Gas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ar Gas Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ar Gas Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ar Gas, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Ar Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Ar Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Ar Gas Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Ar Gas Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ar Gas Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Ar Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Ar Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ar Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Ar Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ar Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ar Gas Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ar Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Ar Gas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ar Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ar Gas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ar Gas Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ar Gas Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ar Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ar Gas Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ar Gas Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ar Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ar Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ar Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ar Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ar Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ar Gas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ar Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ar Gas Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ar Gas Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ar Gas Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ar Gas Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ar Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ar Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ar Gas Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ar Gas by Country

6.1.1 North America Ar Gas Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Ar Gas Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ar Gas by Country

7.1.1 Europe Ar Gas Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Ar Gas Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ar Gas by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ar Gas Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ar Gas Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ar Gas by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Ar Gas Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Ar Gas Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ar Gas by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ar Gas Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ar Gas Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ar Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Praxair Inc. (U.S.)

11.1.1 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Ar Gas Products Offered

11.1.5 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.2 Air Liquide S.A. (France)

11.2.1 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Ar Gas Products Offered

11.2.5 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Related Developments

11.3 The Linde Group (Germany)

11.3.1 The Linde Group (Germany) Corporation Information

11.3.2 The Linde Group (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 The Linde Group (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 The Linde Group (Germany) Ar Gas Products Offered

11.3.5 The Linde Group (Germany) Related Developments

11.4 Airgas Inc. (U.S.)

11.4.1 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Ar Gas Products Offered

11.4.5 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.5 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.)

11.5.1 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Ar Gas Products Offered

11.5.5 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.6 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

11.6.1 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Ar Gas Products Offered

11.6.5 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.7 Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

11.7.1 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Ar Gas Products Offered

11.7.5 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Ar Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Ar Gas Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Ar Gas Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Ar Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Ar Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Ar Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Ar Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Ar Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Ar Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Ar Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Ar Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Ar Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Ar Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Ar Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Ar Gas Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Ar Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Ar Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Ar Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Ar Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Ar Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Ar Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Ar Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Ar Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ar Gas Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ar Gas Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”