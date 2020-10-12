Air Purification Systems Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 21.9 Bn by 2027

Dust collectors (exhaust filtration) remove dust impurities and other allergen particles from air or gas. There is increased demand for this type of air purification system and it will continue to dominate the market due to increasing industrial and commercial activities in different regions. The major reason for the growth of this segment is the need to make indoor air dust free from impurities.

Some of the key players in presented in the report are Camfil Group, 3M Company, Philips Electronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Mann+Hummel, LG Electronics Inc., SPX Flow, Clarcor Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation.

Global air purification systems market size was valued US$ 8.45 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 21.9 Bn in 2027. North America was valued to be the largest region in 2018 and expected to maintain its dominance in coming years.

Key Trends Augmenting Growth for Air Purification Systems

Decrease in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and haze to increase demand for air purifiers in Asia

Pacific region

Decrease in indoor air quality (IAQ) level at alarming rate in major cities such as Delhi and Beijing and other metros in India and China respectively are propelling the demand for air purification systems during the forecast period.

Haze is produced in the atmosphere through forest fires, burning of agriculture products and dry weather. Haze is a major problem in South East Asia and other Asia Pacific regions. Rising incidents of haze is a major factor leading to increasing demand for air purifiers in Asia Pacific region

Rising Health Issues Due to Air Pollution

Air pollution causes health hazards such as severe asthma, throat irritation, burning sensation in eyes, bronchitis, and allergic respiratory disorders. Therefore, it is vital to maintain clean and healthy air in residential and commercial environment. This is likely to boost the demand for air purification systems. Long-term sick people, elderly and children are majorly affected by health hazards caused by air pollution. Residential air purifiers are mainly purchased for the above consumer segments.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global air purification systems market. Increasing building and construction projects in China, India, Japan, and other countries is the major factor behind the rise of air purification systems in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rising cases related to health including asthma and other respiratory cases have also lead the demand for air purification systems in this region.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Air Purification Systems Market (Technology – HEPA Purifier, Ionic Purifier, Electrostatic Precipitator, UV Light Purifier, Activated Carbon Purifier; Impurity – Oil and Mist Collectors, Smoke Collectors, Fume Extraction, Exhaust Filtration; End use – Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027”.

