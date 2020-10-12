AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Philips Healthcare, Samsung, Medtronic, NVIDIA, Alibaba Cloud, Sense Time, Pvmed, Neusoft, PereDoc

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Philips Healthcare, Samsung, Medtronic, NVIDIA, Alibaba Cloud, Sense Time, Pvmed, Neusoft, PereDoc Market Segment by Product Type: , Hardware, Software AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Segment by Application: , Orthopedics, Neurology, Respiratory, Oncology, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI-based Medical Image Analysis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI-based Medical Image Analysis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hardware

1.3.3 Software

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Orthopedics

1.4.3 Neurology

1.4.4 Respiratory

1.4.5 Oncology

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Trends

2.3.2 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Drivers

2.3.3 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Challenges

2.3.4 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI-based Medical Image Analysis Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AI-based Medical Image Analysis Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI-based Medical Image Analysis Revenue

3.4 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI-based Medical Image Analysis Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players AI-based Medical Image Analysis Area Served

3.6 Key Players AI-based Medical Image Analysis Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 GE Healthcare

11.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

11.1.3 GE Healthcare AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

11.2 IBM Watson Health

11.2.1 IBM Watson Health Company Details

11.2.2 IBM Watson Health Business Overview

11.2.3 IBM Watson Health AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.2.4 IBM Watson Health Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 IBM Watson Health Recent Development

11.3 Philips Healthcare

11.3.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

11.3.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

11.3.3 Philips Healthcare AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.3.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

11.4 Samsung

11.4.1 Samsung Company Details

11.4.2 Samsung Business Overview

11.4.3 Samsung AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.4.4 Samsung Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

11.5 Medtronic

11.5.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.5.2 Medtronic Business Overview

11.5.3 Medtronic AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.5.4 Medtronic Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.6 NVIDIA

11.6.1 NVIDIA Company Details

11.6.2 NVIDIA Business Overview

11.6.3 NVIDIA AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.6.4 NVIDIA Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

11.7 Alibaba Cloud

11.7.1 Alibaba Cloud Company Details

11.7.2 Alibaba Cloud Business Overview

11.7.3 Alibaba Cloud AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.7.4 Alibaba Cloud Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Alibaba Cloud Recent Development

11.8 Sense Time

11.8.1 Sense Time Company Details

11.8.2 Sense Time Business Overview

11.8.3 Sense Time AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.8.4 Sense Time Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Sense Time Recent Development

11.9 Pvmed

11.9.1 Pvmed Company Details

11.9.2 Pvmed Business Overview

11.9.3 Pvmed AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.9.4 Pvmed Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Pvmed Recent Development

11.10 Neusoft

11.10.1 Neusoft Company Details

11.10.2 Neusoft Business Overview

11.10.3 Neusoft AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.10.4 Neusoft Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Neusoft Recent Development

11.11 PereDoc

10.11.1 PereDoc Company Details

10.11.2 PereDoc Business Overview

10.11.3 PereDoc AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

10.11.4 PereDoc Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 PereDoc Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

