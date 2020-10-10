Vertical Farming Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Top Emerging Companies Like: AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Vertical Farming Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vertical Farming market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vertical Farming market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vertical Farming market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vertical Farming market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vertical Farming report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1650059/global-vertical-farming-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vertical Farming report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vertical Farming market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vertical Farming market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vertical Farming market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vertical Farming market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vertical Farming market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vertical Farming Market Research Report: AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian, Vertical Harvest, Infinite Harvest, FarmedHere, Metro Farms, Green Spirit Farms, Indoor Harvest, Sundrop Farms, Alegria Fresh, Farmbox, Greener Roots Farm Vertical Farming

Vertical Farming Market Types: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Others Vertical Farming



Vertical Farming Market Applications: Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting, Others



The Vertical Farming Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vertical Farming market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vertical Farming market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vertical Farming market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vertical Farming industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vertical Farming market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vertical Farming market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vertical Farming market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1650059/global-vertical-farming-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vertical Farming Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Vertical Farming Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydroponics

1.4.3 Aeroponics

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Vegetable Cultivation

1.5.3 Fruit Planting

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Vertical Farming Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Vertical Farming Industry

1.6.1.1 Vertical Farming Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Vertical Farming Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Vertical Farming Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vertical Farming Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vertical Farming Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Vertical Farming Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Vertical Farming Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Vertical Farming Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Vertical Farming Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Vertical Farming Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Vertical Farming Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Vertical Farming Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Vertical Farming Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Vertical Farming Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Vertical Farming Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vertical Farming Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vertical Farming Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Vertical Farming Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Vertical Farming Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Vertical Farming Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vertical Farming Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vertical Farming Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vertical Farming Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Vertical Farming Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vertical Farming Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Vertical Farming Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Vertical Farming Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vertical Farming Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Vertical Farming Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Vertical Farming Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Vertical Farming Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Vertical Farming Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Vertical Farming Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Vertical Farming Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Vertical Farming Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Vertical Farming Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Vertical Farming by Country

6.1.1 North America Vertical Farming Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Vertical Farming Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vertical Farming by Country

7.1.1 Europe Vertical Farming Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Vertical Farming Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vertical Farming by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Vertical Farming Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Vertical Farming Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 AeroFarms

11.1.1 AeroFarms Corporation Information

11.1.2 AeroFarms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 AeroFarms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 AeroFarms Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.1.5 AeroFarms Recent Development

11.2 Gotham Greens

11.2.1 Gotham Greens Corporation Information

11.2.2 Gotham Greens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Gotham Greens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Gotham Greens Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.2.5 Gotham Greens Recent Development

11.3 Plenty (Bright Farms)

11.3.1 Plenty (Bright Farms) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Plenty (Bright Farms) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Plenty (Bright Farms) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Plenty (Bright Farms) Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.3.5 Plenty (Bright Farms) Recent Development

11.4 Lufa Farms

11.4.1 Lufa Farms Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lufa Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Lufa Farms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Lufa Farms Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.4.5 Lufa Farms Recent Development

11.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

11.5.1 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Corporation Information

11.5.2 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.5.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Recent Development

11.6 Green Sense Farms

11.6.1 Green Sense Farms Corporation Information

11.6.2 Green Sense Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Green Sense Farms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Green Sense Farms Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.6.5 Green Sense Farms Recent Development

11.7 Garden Fresh Farms

11.7.1 Garden Fresh Farms Corporation Information

11.7.2 Garden Fresh Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Garden Fresh Farms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Garden Fresh Farms Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.7.5 Garden Fresh Farms Recent Development

11.8 Mirai

11.8.1 Mirai Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mirai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Mirai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mirai Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.8.5 Mirai Recent Development

11.9 Sky Vegetables

11.9.1 Sky Vegetables Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sky Vegetables Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Sky Vegetables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sky Vegetables Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.9.5 Sky Vegetables Recent Development

11.10 TruLeaf

11.10.1 TruLeaf Corporation Information

11.10.2 TruLeaf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 TruLeaf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 TruLeaf Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.10.5 TruLeaf Recent Development

11.1 AeroFarms

11.1.1 AeroFarms Corporation Information

11.1.2 AeroFarms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 AeroFarms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 AeroFarms Vertical Farming Products Offered

11.1.5 AeroFarms Recent Development

11.12 Sky Greens

11.12.1 Sky Greens Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sky Greens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Sky Greens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sky Greens Products Offered

11.12.5 Sky Greens Recent Development

11.13 GreenLand

11.13.1 GreenLand Corporation Information

11.13.2 GreenLand Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 GreenLand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 GreenLand Products Offered

11.13.5 GreenLand Recent Development

11.14 Scatil

11.14.1 Scatil Corporation Information

11.14.2 Scatil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Scatil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Scatil Products Offered

11.14.5 Scatil Recent Development

11.15 Jingpeng

11.15.1 Jingpeng Corporation Information

11.15.2 Jingpeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Jingpeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Jingpeng Products Offered

11.15.5 Jingpeng Recent Development

11.16 Metropolis Farms

11.16.1 Metropolis Farms Corporation Information

11.16.2 Metropolis Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Metropolis Farms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Metropolis Farms Products Offered

11.16.5 Metropolis Farms Recent Development

11.17 Plantagon

11.17.1 Plantagon Corporation Information

11.17.2 Plantagon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Plantagon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Plantagon Products Offered

11.17.5 Plantagon Recent Development

11.18 Spread

11.18.1 Spread Corporation Information

11.18.2 Spread Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Spread Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Spread Products Offered

11.18.5 Spread Recent Development

11.19 Sanan Sino Science

11.19.1 Sanan Sino Science Corporation Information

11.19.2 Sanan Sino Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Sanan Sino Science Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Sanan Sino Science Products Offered

11.19.5 Sanan Sino Science Recent Development

11.20 Nongzhong Wulian

11.20.1 Nongzhong Wulian Corporation Information

11.20.2 Nongzhong Wulian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Nongzhong Wulian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Nongzhong Wulian Products Offered

11.20.5 Nongzhong Wulian Recent Development

11.21 Vertical Harvest

11.21.1 Vertical Harvest Corporation Information

11.21.2 Vertical Harvest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Vertical Harvest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Vertical Harvest Products Offered

11.21.5 Vertical Harvest Recent Development

11.22 Infinite Harvest

11.22.1 Infinite Harvest Corporation Information

11.22.2 Infinite Harvest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Infinite Harvest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Infinite Harvest Products Offered

11.22.5 Infinite Harvest Recent Development

11.23 FarmedHere

11.23.1 FarmedHere Corporation Information

11.23.2 FarmedHere Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 FarmedHere Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 FarmedHere Products Offered

11.23.5 FarmedHere Recent Development

11.24 Metro Farms

11.24.1 Metro Farms Corporation Information

11.24.2 Metro Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 Metro Farms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Metro Farms Products Offered

11.24.5 Metro Farms Recent Development

11.25 Green Spirit Farms

11.25.1 Green Spirit Farms Corporation Information

11.25.2 Green Spirit Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.25.3 Green Spirit Farms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Green Spirit Farms Products Offered

11.25.5 Green Spirit Farms Recent Development

11.26 Indoor Harvest

11.26.1 Indoor Harvest Corporation Information

11.26.2 Indoor Harvest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.26.3 Indoor Harvest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Indoor Harvest Products Offered

11.26.5 Indoor Harvest Recent Development

11.27 Sundrop Farms

11.27.1 Sundrop Farms Corporation Information

11.27.2 Sundrop Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.27.3 Sundrop Farms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Sundrop Farms Products Offered

11.27.5 Sundrop Farms Recent Development

11.28 Alegria Fresh

11.28.1 Alegria Fresh Corporation Information

11.28.2 Alegria Fresh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.28.3 Alegria Fresh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.28.4 Alegria Fresh Products Offered

11.28.5 Alegria Fresh Recent Development

11.29 Farmbox

11.29.1 Farmbox Corporation Information

11.29.2 Farmbox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.29.3 Farmbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.29.4 Farmbox Products Offered

11.29.5 Farmbox Recent Development

11.30 Greener Roots Farm

11.30.1 Greener Roots Farm Corporation Information

11.30.2 Greener Roots Farm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.30.3 Greener Roots Farm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.30.4 Greener Roots Farm Products Offered

11.30.5 Greener Roots Farm Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Vertical Farming Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Vertical Farming Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Vertical Farming Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Vertical Farming Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Vertical Farming Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Vertical Farming Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Vertical Farming Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Vertical Farming Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Vertical Farming Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Vertical Farming Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Vertical Farming Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Vertical Farming Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Vertical Farming Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Vertical Farming Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vertical Farming Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Vertical Farming Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.