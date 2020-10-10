Thermal Papers Market Trends in the Market 2018 to 2027

Global Thermal Papers Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Thermal Papers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Thermal Papers market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Thermal Papers market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market.

Note: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

competitive landscape of thermal papers market

Increasing Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Thermal Papers Price Hike

The thermal papers marketplace is witnessing increase in prices of thermal papers owing to the rising cost of pulp and other raw materials used in the manufacturing. In addition, global shortage in the leuco dye supply chain, the highly utilized dye in the thermal paper industry, has led to an unprecedented rise in the cost of thermal papers. On the back of these developments, thermal paper manufacturers have increased the prices of thermal paper.

In February 2018, Jujo Thermal announced a price increase for its direct thermal paper by 10-15%, effective from 1st March 2018.

In March 2018, Koehler Paper announced an increase in thermal paper prices by 10-12% for new orders.

In May 2018, Mitsubishi announced a price increase for its THEMOSCRIPT® thermal paper range by 10%, effective from 1st July 2018.

In July 2017, Lecta announced a price hike for its thermal and carbonless papers by 6%, effective from September 2017.

Point-of-Sale Commerce Remains a Prominent User of Thermal Papers

The expansion of the retail industry in the form of an increasing network of supermarket and hypermarkets as well as the growth of the hospitality industry are major factors driving the point-of-sale commerce. While grocery and retail are significant end-users, the point-of-sale also finds application in transportation payments such as parking and taxi industry.

Although e-commerce is penetrating the retail industry, point-of-sale commerce continues to remain a prime means of billing information transfer across industries. And these industries show significant reliance on thermal papers for their point-of-sale billing. As long as the point-of-sale commerce continue to remain a preferred mode of billing transactions, demand for thermal papers will remain consistent in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for Tailor-Made Thermal Products

Thermal papers have been highly embraced for the application of labeling and packaging wherein multiple end-use industries such as food, logistics and production management. These end-users show significant demand for thermal papers and other thermal products such as thermal transfer ribbons.

Well aware of the demand trends, manufacturers in the thermal papers market are introducing tailored solution specific to different applications. For instance, the thermal labels used in the food industry are manufactured with different features such as heat resistance, metal detection and durability.

Increasing Preference for Digital Transactions Weakens Thermal Paper Sales

Digital payment platforms are highly embraced across businesses as well as customers. Rising penetration of e-commerce has further encouraged the growth of digital payments. Further, digital payments are gaining popularity as a safer, convenient and smarter way of transactions.

As digital transactions are entirely taken care digitally and do not involve an exchange of billing receipt – majorly printed on thermal papers, rapid adoption of digital payment methods are likely to impact the application of thermal papers.

Thermal Papers Market – Definition

Thermal paper is a type of specialty paper which contains coating of a composite formulation. The property of formulation is a mixture of a heat-sensitive dye and a suitable matrix. When temperature crosses melting point of the mixture, the color of the dye changes. The precoat below the thermal coat absorbs the dye mixture and prevents thermal ink carry in the print head.

Thermal Papers Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has published a study in the thermal papers market and published a report titled, “Thermal Papers Market: Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2027.” The thermal papers market report covers in-depth analysis of market driver, restraints, trends and opportunities in the thermal papers market. The report also covers associated industry analysis and a thorough assessment of competitive landscape. An extensive analysis as such delivers the most comprehensive and credible performance of the thermal papers market for the period of 2018-2027.

Thermal Papers Market Structure

The thermal papers market is studied thoroughly to derive the market segmentation. The thermal papers market is segmented based on thickness, by end-use industry, by application and by technology. The global thermal papers market study also covers market analysis in key regions.

Based on thickness, thermal papers market is segmented into 60-80 microns and 80-90 microns thicknesses. Based on end-use industry, the thermal papers market is segmented in retail industry, healthcare, packaging & labelling, printing & publishing, entertainment & transit and other end-use industries.

By application, the thermal papers market is segmented in point of sale, lottery & gaming, labels & tickets and other applications. By technology, the thermal papers market is segmented in direct thermal and thermal transfer categories.

Regional analysis of the thermal papers market covers study of thermal papers market in key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. The regional analysis of the thermal papers market also covers country-wise assessment for all the regions.

Thermal Papers Market – Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the thermal papers market report covers an all-inclusive analysis of all the thermal papers market facets. A thorough analysis as such can provide answers to some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in thermal papers market.

What will be the impact of evolving regulatory framework on the growth of the thermal papers during the forecast period?

Which thickness of the thermal papers is highly sought after in the thermal papers market?

In which end-use industry, thermal papers are likely to witness leading demand in 2019?

Which region will register leading revenues in the thermal papers market during the forecast period?

Which printing technology is highly preferred in the thermal papers market?

Thermal Papers Market – Research methodology

A robust research methodology used during the course of the thermal papers market study is thoroughly discussed in this section. The research methodology includes multipronged approaches to study thermal papers market. In addition, the section thoroughly discusses primary and secondary research approaches used to derive the thermal papers market performance.

Primary research of the thermal papers market covered comprehensive interviews and discussions with industry savants and opinions of domain-specific analysts. Secondary research of the thermal papers market comprised an in-depth study of industry database, published articles and other credible resources.

This detailed report on Thermal Papers market largely focuses on prominent facets such as product portfolio, payment channels, service offerings, applications, in addition to technological sophistication. The report lends versatile cues on market size and growth traits, besides also offering an in-depth section on opportunity mapping as well as barrier analysis, thus encouraging report readers to incur growth in global Thermal Papers market.

This comprehensive research- documentary on global Thermal Papers market is a holistic perspective of market developments, factors, dynamics, trends and challenges that decide growth trajectory of global Thermal Papers market.

Apart from highlighting these vital realms, the report also includes critical understanding on notable developments and growth estimation across regions at a global context in this report on Thermal Papers market.

These leading players are analyzed at length, complete with their product portfolio and company profiles to decipher crucial market findings. Additionally, the competitive landscape of the Thermal Papers market is also evaluated at length in the report, to identify and analyze leading service providers.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, Thermal Papers market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered-

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

All the notable Thermal Papers market specific dimensions are studied and analyzed at length in the report to arrive at conclusive insights. Further, a dedicated section on regional overview of the Thermal Papers market is also included in the report to identify lucrative growth hubs.

This Thermal Papers market also harps on competition intensity, thoroughly identifying and evaluating leading players in the Thermal Papers market and their growth stimulators. Besides these aforementioned factors and attributes of the Thermal Papers market, this report specifically decodes notable findings and concludes on innumerable factors and growth stimulating decisions that make this Thermal Papers market a highly profitable.

A thorough take on essential elements such as drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities are thoroughly assessed and analyzed to arrive at logical conclusions. As the report proceeds further, Even further in the report emphasis has been lent on current, historical, as well as future growth tendencies to make accurate growth estimations based on market size, value, volume, demand and supply trends as well as growth rate.

Other vital factors related to the Thermal Papers market such as scope, growth potential, profitability, and structural break-down have been innately roped in this Thermal Papers report to accelerate market growth. This research compilation on Thermal Papers market is a meticulous compilation of in-depth primary and secondary research. The report also lists ample understanding on various analytical practices such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to guide optimum profits in Thermal Papers market. The report is a conscious attempt to unearth market specific developments to ignite growth specific market discretion.