Stevia Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Top Emerging Companies Like: Purecircle Limited, Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia, Layn

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Stevia Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Stevia market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Stevia market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Stevia market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Stevia market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Stevia report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Stevia report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Stevia market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Stevia market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Stevia market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Stevia market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Stevia market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Stevia Market Research Report: Purecircle Limited, Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia, Layn, Zhucheng Haotian, Cargill (Evolva), Sunwin Stevia International, GLG Life Tech, Tate & Lyle, Morita Kagakau Kogyo, Tianjin Jianfeng, Hunan NutraMax, HuZhou LiuYin Biological Stevia

Stevia Market Types: Reb-A Series, STV Series, Glucosyl Stevia, Reb M, Reb D Stevia



Stevia Market Applications: Health Care Products, Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics, Others



The Stevia Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Stevia market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Stevia market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Stevia market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Stevia industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Stevia market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Stevia market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Stevia market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Stevia Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Stevia Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Stevia Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Reb-A Series

1.4.3 STV Series

1.4.4 Glucosyl Stevia

1.4.5 Reb M

1.4.6 Reb D

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Stevia Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Health Care Products

1.5.3 Food

1.5.4 Beverage

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.6 Cosmetics

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Stevia Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Stevia Industry

1.6.1.1 Stevia Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Stevia Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Stevia Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Stevia Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Stevia Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Stevia Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Stevia Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Stevia Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Stevia Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Stevia Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Stevia Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Stevia Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Stevia Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Stevia Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Stevia Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Stevia Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Stevia Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Stevia Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Stevia Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Stevia Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Stevia Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Stevia Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Stevia Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Stevia Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Stevia Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Stevia Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Stevia Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Stevia Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Stevia Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Stevia Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Stevia Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Stevia Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Stevia Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Stevia Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Stevia Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Stevia Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Stevia Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Stevia Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Stevia Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Stevia by Country

6.1.1 North America Stevia Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Stevia Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Stevia by Country

7.1.1 Europe Stevia Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Stevia Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Stevia by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Stevia Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Stevia Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Stevia by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Stevia Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Stevia Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Stevia Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Purecircle Limited

11.1.1 Purecircle Limited Corporation Information

11.1.2 Purecircle Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Purecircle Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Purecircle Limited Stevia Products Offered

11.1.5 Purecircle Limited Recent Development

11.2 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia

11.2.1 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Corporation Information

11.2.2 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Stevia Products Offered

11.2.5 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Recent Development

11.3 Layn

11.3.1 Layn Corporation Information

11.3.2 Layn Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Layn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Layn Stevia Products Offered

11.3.5 Layn Recent Development

11.4 Zhucheng Haotian

11.4.1 Zhucheng Haotian Corporation Information

11.4.2 Zhucheng Haotian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Zhucheng Haotian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Zhucheng Haotian Stevia Products Offered

11.4.5 Zhucheng Haotian Recent Development

11.5 Cargill (Evolva)

11.5.1 Cargill (Evolva) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cargill (Evolva) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Cargill (Evolva) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Cargill (Evolva) Stevia Products Offered

11.5.5 Cargill (Evolva) Recent Development

11.6 Sunwin Stevia International

11.6.1 Sunwin Stevia International Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sunwin Stevia International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Sunwin Stevia International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sunwin Stevia International Stevia Products Offered

11.6.5 Sunwin Stevia International Recent Development

11.7 GLG Life Tech

11.7.1 GLG Life Tech Corporation Information

11.7.2 GLG Life Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 GLG Life Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GLG Life Tech Stevia Products Offered

11.7.5 GLG Life Tech Recent Development

11.8 Tate & Lyle

11.8.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tate & Lyle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Tate & Lyle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Tate & Lyle Stevia Products Offered

11.8.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development

11.9 Morita Kagakau Kogyo

11.9.1 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Corporation Information

11.9.2 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Stevia Products Offered

11.9.5 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Recent Development

11.10 Tianjin Jianfeng

11.10.1 Tianjin Jianfeng Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tianjin Jianfeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Tianjin Jianfeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Tianjin Jianfeng Stevia Products Offered

11.10.5 Tianjin Jianfeng Recent Development

11.12 HuZhou LiuYin Biological

11.12.1 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Corporation Information

11.12.2 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Products Offered

11.12.5 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Stevia Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Stevia Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Stevia Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Stevia Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Stevia Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Stevia Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Stevia Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Stevia Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Stevia Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Stevia Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Stevia Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Stevia Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Stevia Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Stevia Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Stevia Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Stevia Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Stevia Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Stevia Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Stevia Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Stevia Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Stevia Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Stevia Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Stevia Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Stevia Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Stevia Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

