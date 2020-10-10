Radiopharmaceutical Market Driving Factors by Manufacturers And Forecast by 2026|Top Players: Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, IBA Group, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Advanced Accelerator Applications, SIEMENS, Dongcheng, Navidea

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Radiopharmaceutical market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Radiopharmaceutical market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Radiopharmaceutical market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, IBA Group, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Advanced Accelerator Applications, SIEMENS, Dongcheng, Navidea Market Segment by Product Type: Actinium-225, Lutetium-177, Radium-223, Holmium-166, Other Market Segment by Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Radiopharmaceutical market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Radiopharmaceutical market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Radiopharmaceutical industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Radiopharmaceutical market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Radiopharmaceutical market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Radiopharmaceutical market

TOC

1 Radiopharmaceutical Market Overview

1.1 Radiopharmaceutical Product Overview

1.2 Radiopharmaceutical Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Actinium-225

1.2.2 Lutetium-177

1.2.3 Radium-223

1.2.4 Holmium-166

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Radiopharmaceutical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Radiopharmaceutical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Radiopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Radiopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Radiopharmaceutical Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Radiopharmaceutical Industry

1.5.1.1 Radiopharmaceutical Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Radiopharmaceutical Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Radiopharmaceutical Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Radiopharmaceutical Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Radiopharmaceutical Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Radiopharmaceutical Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Radiopharmaceutical Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Radiopharmaceutical Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Radiopharmaceutical Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Radiopharmaceutical as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Radiopharmaceutical Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Radiopharmaceutical Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Radiopharmaceutical Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Radiopharmaceutical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Radiopharmaceutical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Radiopharmaceutical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Radiopharmaceutical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Radiopharmaceutical by Application

4.1 Radiopharmaceutical Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oncology

4.1.2 Cardiology

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Radiopharmaceutical Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Radiopharmaceutical Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Radiopharmaceutical Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Radiopharmaceutical by Application

4.5.2 Europe Radiopharmaceutical by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical by Application 5 North America Radiopharmaceutical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Radiopharmaceutical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Radiopharmaceutical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Radiopharmaceutical Business

10.1 Bracco Imaging

10.1.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bracco Imaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.1.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Development

10.2 Bayer

10.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bayer Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.3 Mallinckrodt

10.3.1 Mallinckrodt Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mallinckrodt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mallinckrodt Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mallinckrodt Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.3.5 Mallinckrodt Recent Development

10.4 Nordion

10.4.1 Nordion Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nordion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nordion Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nordion Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.4.5 Nordion Recent Development

10.5 Triad Isotopes

10.5.1 Triad Isotopes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Triad Isotopes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Triad Isotopes Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Triad Isotopes Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.5.5 Triad Isotopes Recent Development

10.6 Lantheus

10.6.1 Lantheus Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lantheus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Lantheus Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lantheus Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.6.5 Lantheus Recent Development

10.7 IBA Group

10.7.1 IBA Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 IBA Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 IBA Group Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 IBA Group Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.7.5 IBA Group Recent Development

10.8 GE Healthcare

10.8.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.8.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 GE Healthcare Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 GE Healthcare Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.9 China Isotope & Radiation

10.9.1 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation Information

10.9.2 China Isotope & Radiation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 China Isotope & Radiation Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 China Isotope & Radiation Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.9.5 China Isotope & Radiation Recent Development

10.10 Jubilant Pharma

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Radiopharmaceutical Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jubilant Pharma Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jubilant Pharma Recent Development

10.11 Eli Lilly

10.11.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

10.11.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Eli Lilly Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Eli Lilly Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.11.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

10.12 Advanced Accelerator Applications

10.12.1 Advanced Accelerator Applications Corporation Information

10.12.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Advanced Accelerator Applications Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.12.5 Advanced Accelerator Applications Recent Development

10.13 SIEMENS

10.13.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

10.13.2 SIEMENS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SIEMENS Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SIEMENS Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.13.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

10.14 Dongcheng

10.14.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dongcheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Dongcheng Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dongcheng Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.14.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

10.15 Navidea

10.15.1 Navidea Corporation Information

10.15.2 Navidea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Navidea Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Navidea Radiopharmaceutical Products Offered

10.15.5 Navidea Recent Development 11 Radiopharmaceutical Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Radiopharmaceutical Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Radiopharmaceutical Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

