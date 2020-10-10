Opioids Drug Market Growth Overview And Forecast by 2026|Top Players: Teva, Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Amneal Pharma, Collegium, J&J, Endo, Pfizer, INSYS, Mylan, Hikma, Egalet

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Opioids Drug Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Opioids Drug market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Opioids Drug market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Opioids Drug market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Teva, Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Amneal Pharma, Collegium, J&J, Endo, Pfizer, INSYS, Mylan, Hikma, Egalet Market Segment by Product Type: Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Codeine, Fentanyl, Other Market Segment by Application: Pain Relief, Anesthesia, Other

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1632477/global-opioids-drug-market For Discount, Customization, COVID-19 Impact Analysis in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1632477/global-opioids-drug-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/66ae1e6a99b6e644735125daf336c2bf,0,1,global-opioids-drug-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Opioids Drug market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Opioids Drug market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Opioids Drug industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Opioids Drug market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Opioids Drug market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Opioids Drug market

TOC

1 Opioids Drug Market Overview

1.1 Opioids Drug Product Overview

1.2 Opioids Drug Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Oxycodone

1.2.2 Hydromorphone

1.2.3 Codeine

1.2.4 Fentanyl

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Opioids Drug Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Opioids Drug Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Opioids Drug Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Opioids Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Opioids Drug Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Opioids Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Opioids Drug Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Opioids Drug Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Opioids Drug Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Opioids Drug Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Opioids Drug Industry

1.5.1.1 Opioids Drug Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Opioids Drug Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Opioids Drug Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Opioids Drug Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Opioids Drug Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Opioids Drug Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Opioids Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Opioids Drug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Opioids Drug Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Opioids Drug Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Opioids Drug Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Opioids Drug as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Opioids Drug Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Opioids Drug Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Opioids Drug Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Opioids Drug Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Opioids Drug Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Opioids Drug Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Opioids Drug Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Opioids Drug Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Opioids Drug Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Opioids Drug Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Opioids Drug Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Opioids Drug Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Opioids Drug by Application

4.1 Opioids Drug Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pain Relief

4.1.2 Anesthesia

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Opioids Drug Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Opioids Drug Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Opioids Drug Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Opioids Drug Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Opioids Drug by Application

4.5.2 Europe Opioids Drug by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Opioids Drug by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug by Application 5 North America Opioids Drug Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Opioids Drug Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Opioids Drug Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Opioids Drug Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Opioids Drug Business

10.1 Teva

10.1.1 Teva Corporation Information

10.1.2 Teva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Teva Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Teva Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.1.5 Teva Recent Development

10.2 Purdue Pharma

10.2.1 Purdue Pharma Corporation Information

10.2.2 Purdue Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Purdue Pharma Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Teva Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.2.5 Purdue Pharma Recent Development

10.3 Mallinckrodt

10.3.1 Mallinckrodt Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mallinckrodt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mallinckrodt Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mallinckrodt Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.3.5 Mallinckrodt Recent Development

10.4 Amneal Pharma

10.4.1 Amneal Pharma Corporation Information

10.4.2 Amneal Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Amneal Pharma Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Amneal Pharma Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.4.5 Amneal Pharma Recent Development

10.5 Collegium

10.5.1 Collegium Corporation Information

10.5.2 Collegium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Collegium Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Collegium Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.5.5 Collegium Recent Development

10.6 J&J

10.6.1 J&J Corporation Information

10.6.2 J&J Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 J&J Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 J&J Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.6.5 J&J Recent Development

10.7 Endo

10.7.1 Endo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Endo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Endo Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Endo Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.7.5 Endo Recent Development

10.8 Pfizer

10.8.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Pfizer Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Pfizer Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.8.5 Pfizer Recent Development

10.9 INSYS

10.9.1 INSYS Corporation Information

10.9.2 INSYS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 INSYS Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 INSYS Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.9.5 INSYS Recent Development

10.10 Mylan

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Opioids Drug Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mylan Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mylan Recent Development

10.11 Hikma

10.11.1 Hikma Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hikma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hikma Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hikma Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.11.5 Hikma Recent Development

10.12 Egalet

10.12.1 Egalet Corporation Information

10.12.2 Egalet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Egalet Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Egalet Opioids Drug Products Offered

10.12.5 Egalet Recent Development 11 Opioids Drug Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Opioids Drug Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Opioids Drug Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.