Global and United States Lifting Magnets Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

A lifting magnet is an electromagnet designed to pick up or lift metal objects. These magnets vary widely in size and can be as small as a credit card or as large as a twin-sized bed. Usually, the larger lifting magnets are operated hung from a chain on a crane that is able to dangle the magnet into the location necessary to retrieve the desired object. This type of magnet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including automobile junking, construction, and demolition and cleanup.

Segment by Type, the Lifting Magnets market is segmented into

Permanent Lifting Magnets

Battery Powered Lifting Magnets

Electro-permanent Lifting Magnets

Others

Segment by Application, the Lifting Magnets market is segmented into

Automotive

Construction

Ship Building

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Lifting Magnets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Lifting Magnets market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Lifting Magnets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Lifting Magnets business, the date to enter into the Lifting Magnets market, Lifting Magnets product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Kanetec

Walker Magnetics (Alliance Holdings)

Evertz Group

Hishiko Corporation

Magnetool, Inc.

Sarda Magnets Group

WOKO Magnet

Armstrong Magnetics, Inc.

Industrial Magnetics, Inc. (IMI)

Walmag Magnetics

Braillon Magnetics

ALFRA GmbH

Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson)

Magnetic Lifting Technologies

Earth-Chain Enterprise

Assfalg GmbH

HVR Magnetics

Uptech Engineering

Hunan Kemeida Electric

