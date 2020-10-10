Fluoroelastomers Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2019 to 2029

Global Fluoroelastomers Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Fluoroelastomers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Fluoroelastomers market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Fluoroelastomers market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market.

Note: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

Market Players

With increasing demand for fluoroelastomers from automotive & aerospace industries, top players have started with production expansion projects to meet the needs of the market. Companies are also entering into long-term partnerships for the supply of raw materials with the local players to avoid the sudden price hikes in the market and loss in the pricing competition with other players.

The global installed capacity for the fluoroelastomers is around 50 kT, with 22kT capacity in China alone. However, the quality of products manufactured by the local manufacturers is not at par with the quality produced by leading manufacturers in China. The main advantage of production facilities in China is the low production cost of fluoroelastomers due to low labor cost and easy availability of raw materials.

Solvay S.A manufactures FKM (Fluorocarbon Elastomer) and FFKM (Perfluorocarbon elastomer) type of elastomers under the brand name of Tecnoflon. It has production sites in China & Italy. In 2018, the company announced the expansion of production capacities at both China & Italy plant to meet the increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. The Expansion will increase the overall fluoroelastomers capabilities by over 30%, the company reported.

AGC Inc. is one of the leading producers of fluoroelastomers in Japan. It has recently developed a new type of fluoroelastomers series product ALFAS 150 E that is specifically developed for the emerging applications such as high voltage charging cables in the electric vehicles. This is expected to increase the market share of AGC chemicals in the global fluoroelastomers market.

The Chemours Company is the largest producer of fluoroelastomers with installed capacity of more than 10 kT/annum. The company faces stiff competition from its global & regional competitors in terms of pricing, quality and service in the fluoroelastomers segment. However, its products have proven their capabilities and are known directly by brand name. For example, its fluoroelastomers products that are traded under the brand name of VITON are so famous that local manufacturers use the term VITON to describe their fluoroelastomers products.

Daikin Chemicals also offers wide range of fluoroelastomers products in various curable systems such as Diamine curable, Bisphenol Curable, Peroxide curable, etc. for specific applications. The company offers its fluoroelastomers products under the brand name of DAI-EL. It has developed DAI-EL grades for global as well as local applications. For instance, its fluoroelastomers are used in bullet trains for different applications such as oil & heat resistant electric wiring, jacketing of oil well cables, insulating oil caps for bullet train lines and others.

Changing Regulatory Landscape across the Globe to Impact the Fluoroelastomers Market

Automotive Emission reforms are being incorporated all over the world. The norms are getting stringent and their efficient implementation is amongst the top priorities of the governments. The Use of fluoroelastomers is thus increasing in the automotive industry to reduce the emissions and comply with the regulations. However, fluoroelastomers have high level of fluorine content in them (at least 66%) that exposes it to the regulatory frameworks. Various ASTM standards such as ASTM D1418 are prescribed as per fluorine content and manufactures have to meet these standards. FDA approved food contact fluoroelastomers are also developed by the manufacturers but are rarely used due to the presence of fluorine content.

Automotive emissions in Asia- Pacific are becoming more stringent as initiatives to curb climate change are on high priority of the government in the region. In India the government is all set to implement BS 6 emission norms (similar to EURO 6 norms) for automotives by April, 2020. In June 2019, China also debuted some of the strictest norms for automobile emissions to reduce its notorious air pollution. These reforms will be initially implemented in the areas affected severely by air pollution. The emission standards aim to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by 40-50% by 2023. These standards are tougher than the EURO 6 standards. These norms are expected to increase the demand for fluoroelastomers in Asia-Pacific region.

Europe has already implemented the strict automobile emission norms to reduce the pollution. This has positively affected the growth of fluoroelastomers market in the region. North America is also expected to follow the similar trend.

Several Latin American Countries have started implementation of green tax to push their economies towards environmental sustainability. Various initiatives are being taken by International Council for Clean Transportation in the region to enhance the vehicle emission compliance & enforcement practices along with the benefits of adoption of these norms & soot-free transportation.

In the past, various fluorine products have been banned across the globe due to their toxic nature and harmful emissions during production. Ban of PFOA for the production of PTFE is one of the examples. This ban compelled leading PTFE producers in China to stop their production & develop alternative routes to manufacture PTFE. There are several other fluoro-products that fall under a strong category of regulations. However, fluoroelastomers are not subjected to such severe regulations but the demand for Halogen free products across the world is increasing. This could affect the growth of fluoroelastomers market.

This detailed report on Fluoroelastomers market largely focuses on prominent facets such as product portfolio, payment channels, service offerings, applications, in addition to technological sophistication. The report lends versatile cues on market size and growth traits, besides also offering an in-depth section on opportunity mapping as well as barrier analysis, thus encouraging report readers to incur growth in global Fluoroelastomers market.

This comprehensive research- documentary on global Fluoroelastomers market is a holistic perspective of market developments, factors, dynamics, trends and challenges that decide growth trajectory of global Fluoroelastomers market.

Apart from highlighting these vital realms, the report also includes critical understanding on notable developments and growth estimation across regions at a global context in this report on Fluoroelastomers market.

These leading players are analyzed at length, complete with their product portfolio and company profiles to decipher crucial market findings. Additionally, the competitive landscape of the Fluoroelastomers market is also evaluated at length in the report, to identify and analyze leading service providers.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, Fluoroelastomers market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered-

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

All the notable Fluoroelastomers market specific dimensions are studied and analyzed at length in the report to arrive at conclusive insights. Further, a dedicated section on regional overview of the Fluoroelastomers market is also included in the report to identify lucrative growth hubs.

This Fluoroelastomers market also harps on competition intensity, thoroughly identifying and evaluating leading players in the Fluoroelastomers market and their growth stimulators. Besides these aforementioned factors and attributes of the Fluoroelastomers market, this report specifically decodes notable findings and concludes on innumerable factors and growth stimulating decisions that make this Fluoroelastomers market a highly profitable.

A thorough take on essential elements such as drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities are thoroughly assessed and analyzed to arrive at logical conclusions. As the report proceeds further, Even further in the report emphasis has been lent on current, historical, as well as future growth tendencies to make accurate growth estimations based on market size, value, volume, demand and supply trends as well as growth rate.

Other vital factors related to the Fluoroelastomers market such as scope, growth potential, profitability, and structural break-down have been innately roped in this Fluoroelastomers report to accelerate market growth. This research compilation on Fluoroelastomers market is a meticulous compilation of in-depth primary and secondary research. The report also lists ample understanding on various analytical practices such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to guide optimum profits in Fluoroelastomers market. The report is a conscious attempt to unearth market specific developments to ignite growth specific market discretion.