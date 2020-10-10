Biologics and Biosimilars Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026|Top Players: Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, 3sbio, Changchun High Tech, CP Guojian, Biotech, Gelgen, Innovent, Dong Bao, Ganlee

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, 3sbio, Changchun High Tech, CP Guojian, Biotech, Gelgen, Innovent, Dong Bao, Ganlee Market Segment by Product Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Interferon, Erythropoietin, Insulin, Vaccines, Others Market Segment by Application: Tumor, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Hemophilia, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biologics and Biosimilars industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biologics and Biosimilars market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biologics and Biosimilars market

TOC

1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Overview

1.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Product Overview

1.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.2 Interferon

1.2.3 Erythropoietin

1.2.4 Insulin

1.2.5 Vaccines

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biologics and Biosimilars Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Biologics and Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biologics and Biosimilars Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biologics and Biosimilars as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biologics and Biosimilars Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biologics and Biosimilars Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars by Application

4.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tumor

4.1.2 Diabetes

4.1.3 Cardiovascular

4.1.4 Hemophilia

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biologics and Biosimilars Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars by Application 5 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biologics and Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biologics and Biosimilars Business

10.1 Roche

10.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

10.1.2 Roche Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.1.5 Roche Recent Developments

10.2 Amgen

10.2.1 Amgen Corporation Information

10.2.2 Amgen Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Amgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Roche Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.2.5 Amgen Recent Developments

10.3 AbbVie

10.3.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

10.3.2 AbbVie Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AbbVie Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.3.5 AbbVie Recent Developments

10.4 Sanofi-Aventis

10.4.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sanofi-Aventis Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sanofi-Aventis Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.4.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Developments

10.5 Johnson & Johnson

10.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

10.6 Pfizer

10.6.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.6.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Pfizer Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Pfizer Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.6.5 Pfizer Recent Developments

10.7 Novo Nordisk

10.7.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

10.7.2 Novo Nordisk Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Novo Nordisk Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Novo Nordisk Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.7.5 Novo Nordisk Recent Developments

10.8 Eli Lilly

10.8.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

10.8.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Eli Lilly Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Eli Lilly Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.8.5 Eli Lilly Recent Developments

10.9 Novartis

10.9.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.9.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Novartis Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Novartis Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.9.5 Novartis Recent Developments

10.10 Merck

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Merck Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Merck Recent Developments

10.11 3sbio

10.11.1 3sbio Corporation Information

10.11.2 3sbio Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 3sbio Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.11.5 3sbio Recent Developments

10.12 Changchun High Tech

10.12.1 Changchun High Tech Corporation Information

10.12.2 Changchun High Tech Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Changchun High Tech Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.12.5 Changchun High Tech Recent Developments

10.13 CP Guojian

10.13.1 CP Guojian Corporation Information

10.13.2 CP Guojian Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 CP Guojian Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.13.5 CP Guojian Recent Developments

10.14 Biotech

10.14.1 Biotech Corporation Information

10.14.2 Biotech Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Biotech Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.14.5 Biotech Recent Developments

10.15 Gelgen

10.15.1 Gelgen Corporation Information

10.15.2 Gelgen Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Gelgen Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.15.5 Gelgen Recent Developments

10.16 Innovent

10.16.1 Innovent Corporation Information

10.16.2 Innovent Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Innovent Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.16.5 Innovent Recent Developments

10.17 Dong Bao

10.17.1 Dong Bao Corporation Information

10.17.2 Dong Bao Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Dong Bao Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.17.5 Dong Bao Recent Developments

10.18 Ganlee

10.18.1 Ganlee Corporation Information

10.18.2 Ganlee Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Ganlee Biologics and Biosimilars Products Offered

10.18.5 Ganlee Recent Developments 11 Biologics and Biosimilars Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Industry Trends

11.4.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Drivers

11.4.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

