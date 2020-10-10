Bacteriophage Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Top Emerging Companies Like: Atcc Global, Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN, Locus Biosciences，Inc

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Bacteriophage Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bacteriophage market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bacteriophage market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bacteriophage market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bacteriophage market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bacteriophage report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bacteriophage report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bacteriophage market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bacteriophage market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bacteriophage market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bacteriophage market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bacteriophage market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bacteriophage Market Research Report: Atcc Global, Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN, Locus Biosciences，Inc, Pharmex Group，LLC, Eliava BioPreparations, Certis USA, Zeptometrix, Intralytix, OmniLytics Inc., Innophage, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation Bacteriophage

Bacteriophage Market Types: DsDNA Bacteriophage, SsDNA Bacteriophage, SsRNA Bacteriophage, DsDNA Bacteriophage had the biggest market share of 75% in 2018. Bacteriophage



Bacteriophage Market Applications: Animal Health, Food Packaging, Agriculture, Aquaculture, Human Health, Others



The Bacteriophage Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bacteriophage market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bacteriophage market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bacteriophage Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bacteriophage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 DsDNA Bacteriophage

1.4.3 SsDNA Bacteriophage

1.4.4 SsRNA Bacteriophage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Animal Health

1.5.3 Food Packaging

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.5.5 Aquaculture

1.5.6 Human Health

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bacteriophage Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bacteriophage Industry

1.6.1.1 Bacteriophage Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Bacteriophage Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Bacteriophage Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Bacteriophage Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Bacteriophage Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bacteriophage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bacteriophage Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bacteriophage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bacteriophage Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bacteriophage Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bacteriophage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bacteriophage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bacteriophage Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bacteriophage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bacteriophage Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bacteriophage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bacteriophage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bacteriophage Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bacteriophage Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bacteriophage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bacteriophage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bacteriophage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bacteriophage Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bacteriophage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Bacteriophage by Country

6.1.1 North America Bacteriophage Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bacteriophage Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bacteriophage by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bacteriophage Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bacteriophage Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bacteriophage by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bacteriophage Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bacteriophage Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Atcc Global

11.1.1 Atcc Global Corporation Information

11.1.2 Atcc Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Atcc Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Atcc Global Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.1.5 Atcc Global Recent Development

11.2 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN

11.2.1 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Corporation Information

11.2.2 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.2.5 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Recent Development

11.3 Locus Biosciences，Inc

11.3.1 Locus Biosciences，Inc Corporation Information

11.3.2 Locus Biosciences，Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Locus Biosciences，Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Locus Biosciences，Inc Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.3.5 Locus Biosciences，Inc Recent Development

11.4 Pharmex Group，LLC

11.4.1 Pharmex Group，LLC Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pharmex Group，LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Pharmex Group，LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Pharmex Group，LLC Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.4.5 Pharmex Group，LLC Recent Development

11.5 Eliava BioPreparations

11.5.1 Eliava BioPreparations Corporation Information

11.5.2 Eliava BioPreparations Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Eliava BioPreparations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Eliava BioPreparations Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.5.5 Eliava BioPreparations Recent Development

11.6 Certis USA

11.6.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

11.6.2 Certis USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Certis USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Certis USA Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.6.5 Certis USA Recent Development

11.7 Zeptometrix

11.7.1 Zeptometrix Corporation Information

11.7.2 Zeptometrix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Zeptometrix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Zeptometrix Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.7.5 Zeptometrix Recent Development

11.8 Intralytix

11.8.1 Intralytix Corporation Information

11.8.2 Intralytix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Intralytix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Intralytix Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.8.5 Intralytix Recent Development

11.9 OmniLytics Inc.

11.9.1 OmniLytics Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 OmniLytics Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 OmniLytics Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 OmniLytics Inc. Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.9.5 OmniLytics Inc. Recent Development

11.10 Innophage

11.10.1 Innophage Corporation Information

11.10.2 Innophage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Innophage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Innophage Bacteriophage Products Offered

11.10.5 Innophage Recent Development

12.1 Bacteriophage Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bacteriophage Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bacteriophage Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

