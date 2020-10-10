AquaFeed Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Top Emerging Companies Like: CP Group, Cargill, New Hope Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global AquaFeed Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AquaFeed market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AquaFeed market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AquaFeed market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AquaFeed market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AquaFeed report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AquaFeed report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AquaFeed market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AquaFeed market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AquaFeed market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AquaFeed market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AquaFeed market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global AquaFeed Market Research Report: CP Group, Cargill, New Hope Group, Purina Animal Nutrition, Wen’s Food Group, BRF, Tyson Foods, East Hope Group, JA Zen-Noh, Twins Group, ForFarmers, Nutreco, Haid Group, NACF, Tongwei Group, Yuetai Group, TRS AquaFeed

AquaFeed Market Types: Premix Feed, High-End Extruded Feed, Aquatic Feed, Other AquaFeed



AquaFeed Market Applications: Poultry, Ruminant, Pig, Aqua, Pet, Others



The AquaFeed Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AquaFeed market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AquaFeed market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AquaFeed market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AquaFeed industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AquaFeed market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AquaFeed market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AquaFeed market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AquaFeed Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key AquaFeed Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Premix Feed

1.4.3 High-End Extruded Feed

1.4.4 Aquatic Feed

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Poultry

1.5.3 Ruminant

1.5.4 Pig

1.5.5 Aqua

1.5.6 Pet

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): AquaFeed Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AquaFeed Industry

1.6.1.1 AquaFeed Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and AquaFeed Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for AquaFeed Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AquaFeed Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AquaFeed Sales 2015-2026

2.2 AquaFeed Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global AquaFeed Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global AquaFeed Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global AquaFeed Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 AquaFeed Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 AquaFeed Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 AquaFeed Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 AquaFeed Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 AquaFeed Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 AquaFeed Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AquaFeed Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AquaFeed Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global AquaFeed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 AquaFeed Price by Manufacturers

3.4 AquaFeed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 AquaFeed Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers AquaFeed Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AquaFeed Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global AquaFeed Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 AquaFeed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 AquaFeed Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global AquaFeed Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global AquaFeed Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 AquaFeed Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global AquaFeed Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America AquaFeed by Country

6.1.1 North America AquaFeed Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America AquaFeed Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AquaFeed by Country

7.1.1 Europe AquaFeed Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe AquaFeed Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific AquaFeed by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AquaFeed by Country

9.1.1 Latin America AquaFeed Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America AquaFeed Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 CP Group

11.1.1 CP Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 CP Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 CP Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 CP Group AquaFeed Products Offered

11.1.5 CP Group Recent Development

11.2 Cargill

11.2.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.2.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Cargill AquaFeed Products Offered

11.2.5 Cargill Recent Development

11.3 New Hope Group

11.3.1 New Hope Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 New Hope Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 New Hope Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 New Hope Group AquaFeed Products Offered

11.3.5 New Hope Group Recent Development

11.4 Purina Animal Nutrition

11.4.1 Purina Animal Nutrition Corporation Information

11.4.2 Purina Animal Nutrition Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Purina Animal Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Purina Animal Nutrition AquaFeed Products Offered

11.4.5 Purina Animal Nutrition Recent Development

11.5 Wen’s Food Group

11.5.1 Wen’s Food Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Wen’s Food Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Wen’s Food Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Wen’s Food Group AquaFeed Products Offered

11.5.5 Wen’s Food Group Recent Development

11.6 BRF

11.6.1 BRF Corporation Information

11.6.2 BRF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 BRF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 BRF AquaFeed Products Offered

11.6.5 BRF Recent Development

11.7 Tyson Foods

11.7.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tyson Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Tyson Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Tyson Foods AquaFeed Products Offered

11.7.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

11.8 East Hope Group

11.8.1 East Hope Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 East Hope Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 East Hope Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 East Hope Group AquaFeed Products Offered

11.8.5 East Hope Group Recent Development

11.9 JA Zen-Noh

11.9.1 JA Zen-Noh Corporation Information

11.9.2 JA Zen-Noh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 JA Zen-Noh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 JA Zen-Noh AquaFeed Products Offered

11.9.5 JA Zen-Noh Recent Development

11.10 Twins Group

11.10.1 Twins Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Twins Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Twins Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Twins Group AquaFeed Products Offered

11.10.5 Twins Group Recent Development

11.12 Nutreco

11.12.1 Nutreco Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nutreco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Nutreco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nutreco Products Offered

11.12.5 Nutreco Recent Development

11.13 Haid Group

11.13.1 Haid Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Haid Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Haid Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Haid Group Products Offered

11.13.5 Haid Group Recent Development

11.14 NACF

11.14.1 NACF Corporation Information

11.14.2 NACF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 NACF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 NACF Products Offered

11.14.5 NACF Recent Development

11.15 Tongwei Group

11.15.1 Tongwei Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 Tongwei Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Tongwei Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Tongwei Group Products Offered

11.15.5 Tongwei Group Recent Development

11.16 Yuetai Group

11.16.1 Yuetai Group Corporation Information

11.16.2 Yuetai Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Yuetai Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Yuetai Group Products Offered

11.16.5 Yuetai Group Recent Development

11.17 TRS

11.17.1 TRS Corporation Information

11.17.2 TRS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 TRS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 TRS Products Offered

11.17.5 TRS Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 AquaFeed Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key AquaFeed Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 AquaFeed Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

