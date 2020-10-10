Agricultural E-commerce Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Top Emerging Companies Like: Amazon, Alibaba Group, JD.com Company

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Agricultural E-commerce Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Agricultural E-commerce market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Agricultural E-commerce market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Agricultural E-commerce market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agricultural E-commerce market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agricultural E-commerce report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agricultural E-commerce report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agricultural E-commerce market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agricultural E-commerce market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agricultural E-commerce market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agricultural E-commerce market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agricultural E-commerce market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Research Report: Amazon, Alibaba Group, JD.com Company, Yihaodian, COFCO Group, SF Express, Benlai Holding Group, Natures Basket Limited., Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd, Grofers India Pvt, Ninayo, FarmFresh Agricultural E-commerce

Agricultural E-commerce Market Types: Business To Business, Business To Consumer Agricultural E-commerce



Agricultural E-commerce Market Applications: Government Procurement, Enterprise, Consumer, Other



The Agricultural E-commerce Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agricultural E-commerce market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agricultural E-commerce market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agricultural E-commerce Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Business To Business

1.4.3 Business To Consumer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government Procurement

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Consumer

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Agricultural E-commerce Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Agricultural E-commerce Industry

1.6.1.1 Agricultural E-commerce Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Agricultural E-commerce Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Agricultural E-commerce Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Agricultural E-commerce Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Agricultural E-commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agricultural E-commerce Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Agricultural E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Agricultural E-commerce Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural E-commerce Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Agricultural E-commerce Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Agricultural E-commerce Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agricultural E-commerce Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural E-commerce Revenue in 2019

3.3 Agricultural E-commerce Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Agricultural E-commerce Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Agricultural E-commerce Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agricultural E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Agricultural E-commerce Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Agricultural E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Agricultural E-commerce Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agricultural E-commerce Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Agricultural E-commerce Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Agricultural E-commerce Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Agricultural E-commerce Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Agricultural E-commerce Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Agricultural E-commerce Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Agricultural E-commerce Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Agricultural E-commerce Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Agricultural E-commerce Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Agricultural E-commerce Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Agricultural E-commerce Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Amazon

13.1.1 Amazon Company Details

13.1.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Amazon Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.2 Alibaba Group

13.2.1 Alibaba Group Company Details

13.2.2 Alibaba Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Alibaba Group Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.2.4 Alibaba Group Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Alibaba Group Recent Development

13.3 JD.com Company

13.3.1 JD.com Company Company Details

13.3.2 JD.com Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 JD.com Company Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.3.4 JD.com Company Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 JD.com Company Recent Development

13.4 Yihaodian

13.4.1 Yihaodian Company Details

13.4.2 Yihaodian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Yihaodian Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.4.4 Yihaodian Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Yihaodian Recent Development

13.5 COFCO Group

13.5.1 COFCO Group Company Details

13.5.2 COFCO Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 COFCO Group Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.5.4 COFCO Group Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 COFCO Group Recent Development

13.6 SF Express

13.6.1 SF Express Company Details

13.6.2 SF Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 SF Express Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.6.4 SF Express Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 SF Express Recent Development

13.7 Benlai Holding Group

13.7.1 Benlai Holding Group Company Details

13.7.2 Benlai Holding Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Benlai Holding Group Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.7.4 Benlai Holding Group Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Benlai Holding Group Recent Development

13.8 Natures Basket Limited.

13.8.1 Natures Basket Limited. Company Details

13.8.2 Natures Basket Limited. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Natures Basket Limited. Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.8.4 Natures Basket Limited. Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Natures Basket Limited. Recent Development

13.9 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd

13.9.1 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Company Details

13.9.2 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.9.4 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Recent Development

13.10 Grofers India Pvt

13.10.1 Grofers India Pvt Company Details

13.10.2 Grofers India Pvt Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Grofers India Pvt Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

13.10.4 Grofers India Pvt Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Grofers India Pvt Recent Development

13.11 Ninayo

10.11.1 Ninayo Company Details

10.11.2 Ninayo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ninayo Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

10.11.4 Ninayo Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Ninayo Recent Development

13.12 FarmFresh

10.12.1 FarmFresh Company Details

10.12.2 FarmFresh Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 FarmFresh Agricultural E-commerce Introduction

10.12.4 FarmFresh Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 FarmFresh Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

