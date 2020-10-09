Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Carbon Credit Capital, Terrapass, Renewable Choice

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Research Report: Carbon Credit Capital, Terrapass, Renewable Choice, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy, GreenTrees, South Pole Group, Aera Group, Allcot Group, Carbon Clear, Forest Carbon, Bioassets, Biofílica, WayCarbon, CBEEX, Guangzhou Greenstone

Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other



Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Segmentation by Application: REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others



The Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Industrial

1.4.3 Household

1.4.4 Energy Industry

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 REDD Carbon Offset

1.5.3 Renewable Energy

1.5.4 Landfill Methane Projects

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Revenue in 2019

3.3 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Carbon Credit Capital

13.1.1 Carbon Credit Capital Company Details

13.1.2 Carbon Credit Capital Business Overview

13.1.3 Carbon Credit Capital Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.1.4 Carbon Credit Capital Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Carbon Credit Capital Recent Development

13.2 Terrapass

13.2.1 Terrapass Company Details

13.2.2 Terrapass Business Overview

13.2.3 Terrapass Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.2.4 Terrapass Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Terrapass Recent Development

13.3 Renewable Choice

13.3.1 Renewable Choice Company Details

13.3.2 Renewable Choice Business Overview

13.3.3 Renewable Choice Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.3.4 Renewable Choice Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Renewable Choice Recent Development

13.4 3Degrees

13.4.1 3Degrees Company Details

13.4.2 3Degrees Business Overview

13.4.3 3Degrees Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.4.4 3Degrees Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 3Degrees Recent Development

13.5 NativeEnergy

13.5.1 NativeEnergy Company Details

13.5.2 NativeEnergy Business Overview

13.5.3 NativeEnergy Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.5.4 NativeEnergy Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 NativeEnergy Recent Development

13.6 GreenTrees

13.6.1 GreenTrees Company Details

13.6.2 GreenTrees Business Overview

13.6.3 GreenTrees Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.6.4 GreenTrees Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 GreenTrees Recent Development

13.7 South Pole Group

13.7.1 South Pole Group Company Details

13.7.2 South Pole Group Business Overview

13.7.3 South Pole Group Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.7.4 South Pole Group Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 South Pole Group Recent Development

13.8 Aera Group

13.8.1 Aera Group Company Details

13.8.2 Aera Group Business Overview

13.8.3 Aera Group Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.8.4 Aera Group Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Aera Group Recent Development

13.9 Allcot Group

13.9.1 Allcot Group Company Details

13.9.2 Allcot Group Business Overview

13.9.3 Allcot Group Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.9.4 Allcot Group Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Allcot Group Recent Development

13.10 Carbon Clear

13.10.1 Carbon Clear Company Details

13.10.2 Carbon Clear Business Overview

13.10.3 Carbon Clear Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

13.10.4 Carbon Clear Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Carbon Clear Recent Development

13.11 Forest Carbon

10.11.1 Forest Carbon Company Details

10.11.2 Forest Carbon Business Overview

10.11.3 Forest Carbon Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

10.11.4 Forest Carbon Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Forest Carbon Recent Development

13.12 Bioassets

10.12.1 Bioassets Company Details

10.12.2 Bioassets Business Overview

10.12.3 Bioassets Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

10.12.4 Bioassets Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Bioassets Recent Development

13.13 Biofílica

10.13.1 Biofílica Company Details

10.13.2 Biofílica Business Overview

10.13.3 Biofílica Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

10.13.4 Biofílica Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Biofílica Recent Development

13.14 WayCarbon

10.14.1 WayCarbon Company Details

10.14.2 WayCarbon Business Overview

10.14.3 WayCarbon Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

10.14.4 WayCarbon Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 WayCarbon Recent Development

13.15 CBEEX

10.15.1 CBEEX Company Details

10.15.2 CBEEX Business Overview

10.15.3 CBEEX Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

10.15.4 CBEEX Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 CBEEX Recent Development

13.16 Guangzhou Greenstone

10.16.1 Guangzhou Greenstone Company Details

10.16.2 Guangzhou Greenstone Business Overview

10.16.3 Guangzhou Greenstone Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Introduction

10.16.4 Guangzhou Greenstone Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Guangzhou Greenstone Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

”