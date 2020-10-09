Smart Retail Market Size 2020 | Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Smart retail comprises the set of technological solutions that facilitate the retailers to transform a traditional physical outlet into an interactive point of sale. These solutions primarily aim to support the retailers to meet the new requirements of buyers brought about by the digital revolution and, also offer the essential tools to allow them to increase their sales, obtain exhaustive knowledge of their business and customers, and expand their operating processes.

Some of the factors such as the growing acceptance of multichannel retailing approaches such as omnichannel retailing, growing adoption of smartphones, and the decline in the cost of electronic components are propelling the growth of the smart retail market. Moreover, the increase in investment in the retail industry and the growing number of connected consumers are further expected to offer significant opportunities for the smart retail market to grow. However, data security and privacy of IoT devices and connectivity are the significant challenges that are expected to hamper the growth of the smart retail market.

The “Global Smart Retail Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart retail market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global smart retail market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Smart retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Smart retail market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart retail market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the smart retail market.

Also, key Smart retail market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the Smart retail market are Nvidia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Google Inc., PTC Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. among others.

