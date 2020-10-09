Powder Paint Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Powder Paint market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Powder Paint market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Powder Paint report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powder Paint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powder Paint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powder Paint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powder Paint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powder Paint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powder Paint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Powder Paint Market Research Report: PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF, Kansai Paint, Sika, 3M, Asian Paints, Nippon Paint, HB Fuller, Masco, Jotun, Hempel, KCC Corporation, DAW SE, Shawcor, Cromology, SK KAKEN, Carpoly, Taiho Paint

Global Powder Paint Market Segmentation by Product: Thermosetting Powder Paint

Thermoplastic Powder Paint



Global Powder Paint Market Segmentation by Application: Architectural Paint

Automotive Paint

Wood Paint

Marine Paint

Others



The Powder Paint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powder Paint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powder Paint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powder Paint Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Powder Paint Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermosetting Powder Paint

1.4.3 Thermoplastic Powder Paint

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Architectural Paint

1.5.3 Automotive Paint

1.5.4 Wood Paint

1.5.5 Marine Paint

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Powder Paint Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Powder Paint Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Powder Paint, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Powder Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Powder Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Powder Paint Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Powder Paint Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Powder Paint Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Powder Paint Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Powder Paint Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Powder Paint Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Powder Paint Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Powder Paint Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powder Paint Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Powder Paint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Powder Paint Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Powder Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Powder Paint Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Powder Paint Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Powder Paint Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Powder Paint Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Powder Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Powder Paint Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Powder Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Powder Paint Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Powder Paint Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Powder Paint Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Powder Paint Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Powder Paint Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Powder Paint by Country

6.1.1 North America Powder Paint Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Powder Paint Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Powder Paint by Country

7.1.1 Europe Powder Paint Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Powder Paint Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Powder Paint by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Powder Paint by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Powder Paint Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Powder Paint Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PPG

11.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Powder Paint Products Offered

11.1.5 PPG Related Developments

11.2 AkzoNobel

11.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

11.2.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 AkzoNobel Powder Paint Products Offered

11.2.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

11.3 Henkel

11.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.3.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Henkel Powder Paint Products Offered

11.3.5 Henkel Related Developments

11.4 Sherwin-Williams

11.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Powder Paint Products Offered

11.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

11.5 Valspar

11.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information

11.5.2 Valspar Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Valspar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Valspar Powder Paint Products Offered

11.5.5 Valspar Related Developments

11.6 RPM International

11.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.6.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 RPM International Powder Paint Products Offered

11.6.5 RPM International Related Developments

11.7 Axalta

11.7.1 Axalta Corporation Information

11.7.2 Axalta Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Axalta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Axalta Powder Paint Products Offered

11.7.5 Axalta Related Developments

11.8 BASF

11.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.8.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 BASF Powder Paint Products Offered

11.8.5 BASF Related Developments

11.9 Kansai Paint

11.9.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kansai Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kansai Paint Powder Paint Products Offered

11.9.5 Kansai Paint Related Developments

11.10 Sika

11.10.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sika Powder Paint Products Offered

11.10.5 Sika Related Developments

11.12 Asian Paints

11.12.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

11.12.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Asian Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Asian Paints Products Offered

11.12.5 Asian Paints Related Developments

11.13 Nippon Paint

11.13.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

11.13.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Nippon Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Nippon Paint Products Offered

11.13.5 Nippon Paint Related Developments

11.14 HB Fuller

11.14.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

11.14.2 HB Fuller Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 HB Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 HB Fuller Products Offered

11.14.5 HB Fuller Related Developments

11.15 Masco

11.15.1 Masco Corporation Information

11.15.2 Masco Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Masco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Masco Products Offered

11.15.5 Masco Related Developments

11.16 Jotun

11.16.1 Jotun Corporation Information

11.16.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Jotun Products Offered

11.16.5 Jotun Related Developments

11.17 Hempel

11.17.1 Hempel Corporation Information

11.17.2 Hempel Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Hempel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Hempel Products Offered

11.17.5 Hempel Related Developments

11.18 KCC Corporation

11.18.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

11.18.2 KCC Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 KCC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 KCC Corporation Products Offered

11.18.5 KCC Corporation Related Developments

11.19 DAW SE

11.19.1 DAW SE Corporation Information

11.19.2 DAW SE Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 DAW SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 DAW SE Products Offered

11.19.5 DAW SE Related Developments

11.20 Shawcor

11.20.1 Shawcor Corporation Information

11.20.2 Shawcor Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Shawcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Shawcor Products Offered

11.20.5 Shawcor Related Developments

11.21 Cromology

11.21.1 Cromology Corporation Information

11.21.2 Cromology Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Cromology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Cromology Products Offered

11.21.5 Cromology Related Developments

11.22 SK KAKEN

11.22.1 SK KAKEN Corporation Information

11.22.2 SK KAKEN Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 SK KAKEN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 SK KAKEN Products Offered

11.22.5 SK KAKEN Related Developments

11.23 Carpoly

11.23.1 Carpoly Corporation Information

11.23.2 Carpoly Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Carpoly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Carpoly Products Offered

11.23.5 Carpoly Related Developments

11.24 Taiho Paint

11.24.1 Taiho Paint Corporation Information

11.24.2 Taiho Paint Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Taiho Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Taiho Paint Products Offered

11.24.5 Taiho Paint Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Powder Paint Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Powder Paint Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Powder Paint Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Powder Paint Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

