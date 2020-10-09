Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Schlumberger, Halliburton, DowDuPont

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Halliburton, DowDuPont, Nalco Champion, BASF, GE(Baker Hughes), Chevron Phillips, Clariant, Lubrizol, Flotek Industries, Borregaard LignoTech, Innospec, Calumet, Ashland, TETRA Technologies, Kemira, CNPC, CNOOC
Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Segmentation by Product: Clear brine fluids
Shale inhibitors
Lubricants
Non-emulsifiers
H2S scavengers
Defoamers
Surfactants
Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas
Shale Gas
The Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Clear brine fluids
1.4.3 Shale inhibitors
1.4.4 Lubricants
1.4.5 Non-emulsifiers
1.4.6 H2S scavengers
1.4.7 Defoamers
1.4.8 Surfactants
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Oil and Gas
1.5.3 Shale Gas
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals by Country
6.1.1 North America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals by Country
7.1.1 Europe Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Schlumberger
11.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information
11.1.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Schlumberger Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.1.5 Schlumberger Related Developments
11.2 Halliburton
11.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information
11.2.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Halliburton Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.2.5 Halliburton Related Developments
11.3 DowDuPont
11.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
11.3.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 DowDuPont Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.3.5 DowDuPont Related Developments
11.4 Nalco Champion
11.4.1 Nalco Champion Corporation Information
11.4.2 Nalco Champion Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Nalco Champion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Nalco Champion Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.4.5 Nalco Champion Related Developments
11.5 BASF
11.5.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 BASF Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.5.5 BASF Related Developments
11.6 GE(Baker Hughes)
11.6.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information
11.6.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.6.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Related Developments
11.7 Chevron Phillips
11.7.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information
11.7.2 Chevron Phillips Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Chevron Phillips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.7.5 Chevron Phillips Related Developments
11.8 Clariant
11.8.1 Clariant Corporation Information
11.8.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Clariant Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.8.5 Clariant Related Developments
11.9 Lubrizol
11.9.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information
11.9.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Lubrizol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Lubrizol Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.9.5 Lubrizol Related Developments
11.10 Flotek Industries
11.10.1 Flotek Industries Corporation Information
11.10.2 Flotek Industries Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Flotek Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Flotek Industries Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Products Offered
11.10.5 Flotek Industries Related Developments
11.12 Innospec
11.12.1 Innospec Corporation Information
11.12.2 Innospec Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Innospec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Innospec Products Offered
11.12.5 Innospec Related Developments
11.13 Calumet
11.13.1 Calumet Corporation Information
11.13.2 Calumet Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Calumet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Calumet Products Offered
11.13.5 Calumet Related Developments
11.14 Ashland
11.14.1 Ashland Corporation Information
11.14.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Ashland Products Offered
11.14.5 Ashland Related Developments
11.15 TETRA Technologies
11.15.1 TETRA Technologies Corporation Information
11.15.2 TETRA Technologies Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 TETRA Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 TETRA Technologies Products Offered
11.15.5 TETRA Technologies Related Developments
11.16 Kemira
11.16.1 Kemira Corporation Information
11.16.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Kemira Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Kemira Products Offered
11.16.5 Kemira Related Developments
11.17 CNPC
11.17.1 CNPC Corporation Information
11.17.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 CNPC Products Offered
11.17.5 CNPC Related Developments
11.18 CNOOC
11.18.1 CNOOC Corporation Information
11.18.2 CNOOC Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 CNOOC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 CNOOC Products Offered
11.18.5 CNOOC Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
