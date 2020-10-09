Metal Packaging Coatings Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2018 to 2027

New study Metal Packaging Coatings Market research report covering the current trend and effect on the business of COVID-19. The global Metal Packaging Coatings Market Report offers valuable data on this report with the aid of fragmenting the market into different segments. Various vital elements are covered in the global Metal Packaging Coatings Market research report, including regional industry perspectives, geographic developments, country-level assessment, competitive environment, market share analysis of companies, and top company proreports. The study on the Metal Packaging Coatings Market fine-tuns the variety of the key features for which companies are analyzed. The study utilizes various techniques such as surveys, interviews, and existing discussions with participants, end-users, and industry leaders to analyze the global specialty malt industry.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2433

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report provides comprehensive information about the leading players in the metal packaging coatings market in its competitive landscape segment. This chapter includes detailed information about each stakeholder in the metal packaging coatings market, and the information includes key financials, recent strategies, and SWOT analysis of each player in the metal packaging coatings market. The metal packaging coatings market players featured in the Fact.MR report include PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Co., RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Coatings GmbH, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Behr Process Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., and Nippon Paint (USA).

Key Developments

PPG Industries, Inc., an American paints & coatings company, recently announced that its metal deco ink business has been acquired by Sun Chemical, another leading supplier of printing inks in the metal packaging coatings market. Sun Chemical has adopted strategies to grow in the metal packaging coatings market by acquiring businesses that complement the growing needs for new ways of decorating metal packaging materials.

Akzo Nobel N.V., a Dutch performance coatings company in the metal packaging coatings market, recently launched Vitalure™ G2 10 – a new metal packaging coating for internal protection of three-piece food cans and ends. The company claimed that the new coating exhibits strong technical performance characteristics to suit the specific requirements of the food & beverage industrial applications.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., a Japanese chemical company in the metal packaging coatings market, recently acquired shares of the Sadolin Group, an East African coating manufacturer. With this acquisition, the company is aiming to enter new markets and using globalization as a prioritized measure to gain momentum in the metal packaging coatings market in the upcoming years.

Other players in the metal packaging coatings market, such as Nippon Paint Holdings Co., RPM International Inc., and Axalta Coating Systems, are aiming to expand their businesses in the Asia Pacific region, to capitalize on the rapid growth of the end-user industries of metal packaging coatings in the region. Furthermore, introducing environmentally friendly and more sustainable metal packaging coating solutions remains another leading trend in the metal packaging coatings market.

Note: For full coverage of the competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Definition

Metal packaging coatings are used to protect metal packaging materials from being damages due to external factors, such as corrosion. Various types of resins, such as acrylics, epoxy, and urethanes, are used to manufacture a variety of metal packaging coatings based on the specific requirements of its end-use applications. Manufacturers in the metal packaging coatings in powder as well as liquid form as metal packaging coatings find modern applications in improving the aesthetics of metal packaging solutions.

About the Report

The main objective of the Fact.MR report on metal packaging coatings market is to provide readers with unique and actionable insights on market scenario, market dynamics, demand generators, as well as important factors impeding growth of the metal packaging coatings market. The Fact.MR study provides readers with useful insights on lucrative opportunities for stakeholders, recent developments, and growth prospects of the metal packaging coatings market. Accurate and reliable qualitative and quantitative conclusions about the growth of the metal packaging coatings market are featured in the Fact.MR report on metal packaging coatings market.

Taxonomy

The comprehensive information featured in the Fact.MR report on metal packaging coatings market is divided into several segments for the understanding of readers. The metal packaging coatings market is segmented according to the resin types, process types, form types, product types, and regions.

The metal packaging coatings market divided into six sub-segments based on the types of resins used in metal packaging coatings – Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Epoxy, Poly Alkyds, and Amines. Based on the process types, the metal packaging coatings market is segmented into thermal spraying, coil, electroplating, extrusion, and hot-dip.

Depending on types of metal packaging coatings forms, the metal packaging coatings market is segmented into two types – liquid metal packaging coatings and powder metal packaging coatings. The metal packaging coatings market is divided into six categories of product types – beverage cans, aerosol cans, food cans, bottles, drums & pails, and caps & closure.

According to leading geographical region and regional markets for metal packaging coatings, the global metal packaging coatings market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

The metal packaging coatings market report provides in-depth information about changes in growth parameters of the metal packaging coatings market during the forecast period 2018-2027. Along with the thorough information about the current and most recent growth parameters of the metal packaging coatings market, the report also answers important market-related questions for readers. This information can help new entrants in the metal packaging coating market to plan appropriate business strategies in the coming years.

Some the questions answered in the metal packaging coatings market report include:

Which industrial application will hold the largest value and volume share in the metal packaging coatings market?

How is the apparent demand for metal packaging and how its applications are increasing by the end of the forecast period?

Why are the leading stakeholders in the metal packaging coatings market investing heavily in the developed regions?

Which type of metal packaging coating products will witness maximum and the lowest demand by 2027?

What are the regional prospects of the market of metal packaging coatings in 2018 and how would it take shape during the forecast period?

Research Methodology

The report offers an in-depth assessment and reliable conclusions on the metal packaging coatings market, which are based on a unique market research methodology that involves comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. Intelligence obtained from opinion leading stakeholders in the metal packaging coatings market and industry experts in the metal packaging industry as well as paints & coatings industry have been extrapolated. Acquiring comprehensive, industry-validated data has helped analysts to obtain this value-based and insightful research report on the metal packaging coatings market.

For ascertaining the market growth estimates on the basis of volume and value, revenues generated by industry leaders, coupled with their production capacities are taken into consideration. Secondary research on the metal packaging coatings helps analysts to find out the historical and current facts, data, and information to predict the new avenue of growth in the metal packaging coatings market.

The secondary market research processes are then followed by primary research, where leading stakeholders in the market, such as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, chemical providers, and investors, in the metal packaging coatings market are interviewed, and most accurate conclusions on the growth of the metal packaging coatings market during 2018-2027.

-> Request methodology of this Report.

Factors and Metal Packaging Coatings Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations. The Global Metal Packaging Coatings Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2433

The purpose of the Metal Packaging Coatings Market analysis is to provide a well-structured overview of significant innovations, discoveries coupled with the technological advancements that occur in the global industry. The study also provides descriptions of the impact these findings may have on the growth prospects of the Global Metal Packaging Coatings Market during the review period. In addition, our analysts provided a comprehensive overview of the macro as well as the micro indicators combined with the report’s existing and expected industry developments. The report provides an insight into the aspects within this segment that may encourage or demote the expansion of the Global Metal Packaging Coatings Industry. The Metal Packaging Coatings report segment also helps the consumer understand the life cycle of the desired product, along with the application reach of the product across industries and the prominent technological developments that will assess the level of competition for the product around the world. In summary, the segment provides the current business position, thus retaining in the projection period 2020 as the beginning year and 2026 as the ending year.

The Metal Packaging Coatings report provides separate comprehensive analytics for North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, and Others. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2026. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal Packaging Coatings in US$ Million.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2433

Reasons to Purchase this Report: