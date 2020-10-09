IoT Services Market 2020: Development, Opportunity, Growth By Top Key Players Cisco Systems; Cognizant; Google; Infosys; Tieto Corporation

Internet of things (IoT) Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global internet of things (IoT) services market.

This report focuses on internet of things (IoT) services market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the internet of things (IoT) services market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TBRC00028926

Major players in the internet of things (IoT) services market are Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Google, Infosys, Tieto Corporation, Virtusa Corporation, Accenture PLC, IBM, Tech Mahindra, and Harman International Industries.

Reasons to Purchase

– Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

– Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

– Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

– Identify growth segments for investment.

– Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

– Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

– Benchmark performance against key competitors.

– Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

– Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

– Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the internet of things (IoT) services – How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets- What forces will shape the market going forward- The Internet of things (IoT) services market global report from Publisher answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider internet of things (IoT) services market, and compares it with other markets.

– The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

– The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

– Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

– The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

– Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

– The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

– The internet of things (IoT) services market section of the report gives context. It compares the internet of things (IoT) services market with other segments of the internet of things (IoT) services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, internet of things (IoT) services indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Professional Services; Managed Services

2) By Vertical: Manufacturing; Retail; IT & Telecom; Transportation & Logistics; Utilities; Healthcare; Energy; Others

Companies Mentioned: Cisco Systems; Cognizant; Google; Infosys; Tieto Corporation

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

The global IoT services market is expected to decline from $143.48 billion in 2019 to $139.36 billion in 2020 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.87%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities that eventually led to a slowdown in the economy. The market is then expected to recover and reach $260.41 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 23.17%.

The internet of things (IoT) services market consists of the sales of IoT as services and their related products. Business entities act as a support to the end-user companies by providing professional and managed services such as network management, data management platforms, infrastructure, and deployment of the IoT technology for making them automated and smarter. Internet of things (IoT) services are delivered by the IoT service providers who provide consulting, security, and analytics services as per the requirement of the business.

North America was the largest region in the IoT services market in 2019.

Edge or cloud computing is enhancing the deployment of workload on IoT devices. Edge or cloud computing is a solution that facilitates data processing and data storage in the cloud. For instance, Microsoft recently released its Azure IoT Edge, a managed service built on Azure IoT Hub that deploys the workloads like artificial intelligence, third party services, or own business logic on cloud and runs the workload on IoT edge device. Edge devices spend less time communicating with the cloud and react quickly to changes and operate reliably. Amazon provides two IoT software FreeRTOS and AWS IoT Greengrass, AWS IoT Greengrass extends AWS to the edge devices and they can act locally by generating the data and FreeRTOS is open source and operating system used for microcontrollers that makes low power edge devices easy to secure, deploy and manage.

The IoT services market covered in this report is segmented by type into professional services; managed services and by vertical into manufacturing; retail; IT & telecom; transportation & logistics; utilities; healthcare; energy; others.

Low enterprise adoption is expected to hinder the IoT services market. Even though IoT has found it useful in many vertical industries, the enterprise adoption is low due to many factors such as little or no awareness, the involvement of more humans in the operating system gives a less or no room for automation and most importantly due to security concerns regarding the data. According to the Omida data survey, only 29% of enterprises have adopted IoT solutions into their business or enterprises in 2019. Low enterprise adoption thereby restrains the IoT services market.

In June 2019, Accenture, an Ireland-based leading global professional service provider that provides strategy, digital, and technology services, had acquired Deja vu Security for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help Accenture in enhancing the security of connected IoT devices and also for combating a threat of $5.2 trillion to enterprises worldwide. Deja vu Security is a leading security provider that specializes in designing security and testing of enterprise software platforms and IoT Technologies.Interested in purchasing this Report?

Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TBRC00028926

An increase in the internet of things use cases is expected to drive the IoT service market. IoT use cases are the areas where IoT can be used for automating the process and increasing productivity. Over the years IoT has found its use in many areas such as manufacturing, farming, smartwatches, smart cities, transportation, and other fields, which has increased the need for IoT services that provide support by delivering services such as consulting, data management, network management, security services, and others. For instance, Telit, a leading IoT enabler, provides an IoT security system that helps users to control and monitor the surveillance along with collecting data and analyzing it to improve the security of buildings, turning them into smart buildings. The IoT use cases eventually increase the demand for IoT services and are expected to drive market growth.Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.