Intelligent Traffic Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

- Traditional traffic signals are programmed as per historical traffic records and data that are unable to adjust signal timing during irregular traffic events such as construction and accidents. Intelligent traffic systems help to improve the traffic flow, traffic management, and tunnel management services.
- Companies are providing digital solutions, integrating with artificial intelligence to enhance smart intersections, intelligent traffic management, and road services. Intelligent traffic systems allows authorities to centralized traffic monitoring access to congestion monitoring on traffic areas.
- Solution providers offer surveillance cameras, wireless networks, and connected streetlights to improve the existing traffic management infrastructure. Intelligent traffic management systems are majorly adopted by smart cities to increase the efficiency of traffic flow and to reduce the travel time of vehicles. This system also helps to differentiate between vehicle types, pedestrians, and cyclists.
- Smart streetlights and signals can be reprogrammed as per vehicle count and traffic flows that helps to improve the traffic flow at different time and condition.
Key Drivers of the Intelligent Traffic Systems Market
- Increasing investment in smart cities by governments to provide advanced traffic management systems for increasing the efficiency of traffic flow management is expected to drive the intelligent traffic systems market.
- Increasing demand for AI based smart traffic solutions is expected to boost the demand for intelligent traffic systems among companies.
- Governments increasing the adoption of advanced technologies for resource management and to enhance the efficiency of existing infrastructure is expected to offer significant revenue opportunities to providers of intelligent traffic systems.
Lack of skilled professionals for project implementation expected to hinder the intelligent traffic systems market
- Lack of skilled professionals in governments to implement the right combination of solutions for smart traffic management, restrains the growth of the intelligent traffic systems market
- Governments appoint third-party service providers to manage the implementation process of smart solutions in traffic that adds to the overall cost of the project. This, in turn, is expected to hamper the intelligent traffic systems market.
