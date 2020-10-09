Impact of Covid-19 on Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market 2020: Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis by 2027

Artificial intelligence as a service market is provided by the third-party as an outsourced service. It facilitates the organizations and people for exploring various kinds of avenues for different purposes with less investment for initial installation and consists of low risk. Most smart vendors, whether professional service firms, software firms, or consultants collaborate or offer with firms which can provide a complete suite of services to support a large-scale artificial intelligence solution.

Some of the factors such as the rising adoption of AI and technological advancement for workflow optimization, the increasing number of innovative startups, and growing demand for enhancing consumer experience are propelling the growth of the artificial intelligence as a service market. Moreover, the increased application ranges and growth in demand for IoT are further expected to offer significant opportunities for artificial intelligence as a service market to grow. However, risks allied with data breaches and hacks are the major challenges that are expected to hamper the growth of artificial intelligence as a service market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence as a service market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall artificial intelligence as a service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the artificial intelligence as a service market.

Also, key Artificial intelligence as a service market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the Artificial intelligence as a service market are Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., DATAIKU, Salesforce.com Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, and Intel Corporation among others.

