Global Barbecue Grills Market Expected to Reach USD 7,114.7 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Barbecue Grills Market by Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 4,923.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 4.9% by the year 2027. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to grow at 4.0% during the forecast period. The global barbecue grills market is anticipated to grow owing to rising use of barbecue grills for cooking food in pit style cooking. Further, growing number of barbecue grills restaurants coupled with a large population pool who engage in outdoor activities, summer holidays, and camping with friends and family drive the market growth.

The global barbecue grills market is fragmented based on type, application, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the barbecue grills market is bifurcated into gas grills, charcoal grills and others. On the basis of application, the barbecue grills market is segregated into commercial and household. By distribution channel, the barbecue grills market is categorized into online and offline. Based on region, the global barbecue grills market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the barbecue grills market is expected to witness the slow growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. The U.S. is a majorly affected country due to COVID-19 pandemic and many other countries are facing economic recession and hence, the adoption of barbecue grills has decreased over the past few months. Moreover, partial and complete lockdowns across the globe has resulted the decline in the outdoor outings of a large population pool. This has negatively impacted the product adoption and will limit the growth of barbecue grills market in the near future.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Barbecue Grills Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by rising number of restaurants requiring barbecue grills. Nowadays, people are becoming more health conscious and are developing a habit of eating healthy foods. Consuming food with low fats and high nutrition content has always been the first priority. Pit style cooking drains out the excess fat from the food, while retaining its essential nutrients, thus providing health benefits. Rising use of barbecue grills for cooking their food in pit style cooking is expected to propel the global barbecue grills market growth. Moreover, a large group of people with an inclination towards outdoor outings has positively influenced the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

U.S. based Weber holds significant market share of global barbecue grills market in year 2019.

North America accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The gas grills segment accounts for a dominant share of the market; however, the electric grills segment is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Gas grills are extensively for commercial and household application due to the ability of natural gas or bottled propane. Gas catch fire easily as compared to charcoal, which in turn, drives boosts their demand.

The commercial applications segment accounts for a large share of the market and is anticipated to expand at high CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for barbecue (BBQ) restaurants among consumers in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico is expected to boost the growth of the commercial segment.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 4,923.0 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 4.9 % Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) & Volume (K Units) Market Segments By Type , By Application, By Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Napoleon, Weber, Char-Broil LLC, CharGriller.com, Bull Outdoor Products, LANDMANN, FIRE MAGIC, Broilmaster, KitchenAid, Evo, Inc., Modern Home Products, The Coleman Company, Inc., Kenmore (Transform SR Brands LLC), Blackstone, Broil King, Dynaglogrill.com Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

