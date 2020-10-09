Global Anticoagulants Market Insights, Competitive Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast by 2021

Anticoagulants are used to eliminate the risk of blood clots in the body. Blood clots are formed when platelets stick together and proteins in the blood bind together to form a solid mass. Generally, blood clots play an important role in stopping external bleeding caused by any injury to the skin. However, when blood clots form in the blood vessels, they can be dangerous as they can block blood circulation. Blood clots in arteries or the heart can obstruct blood flow and cause a heart attack. Such clots in blood vessels in the brain can cause a stroke. Anticoagulants stop the platelets from adhering to one another and clotting proteins from binding together. These are commonly used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, and managing high and moderate risk of stroke.

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4090

Anticoagulants are mainly categorized as herapins, warfarin, low molecular weight heparins (LMWHs), factor Xa inhibitors, and direct thrombin inhibitors (DTIs). Heparin is an injectable anticoagulant widely used in hospitals for rapid anticoagulation. LMWHs are administered about twice a day as subcutaneous injections to treat DVT. These are more convenient to use than heparins, as LMWHs can be self injected at home. Warfarin is usually prescribed as part of long-term anticoagulant therapy for patients with atrial fibrillation to help reduce the risk of stroke by more than 60%.

The global anticoagulants market is categorized based on various types of anticoagulant drugs and applications. Based on types of anticoagulants, the report covers Betrixaban, Dabigatran (Pradaxa), Edoxaban, Rivaroxaban (Xarelto), and Eliquis (Apixaban). The application segment is further sub segmented into cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery diseases, cardiac arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, DVT, and heart valve replacement.

For Information On The Research Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4090

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global anticoagulants market. This is due to increased awareness about therapeutic applications of anticoagulants in disease management in the region. The U.S. represents the largest market for anticoagulants in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France and the U.K. hold major shares of the anticoagulants market. The anticoagulant market in Asia too, is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years. This is because a lot of companies are setting up manufacturing facilities in the region. Moreover, the growing population is also driving the growth of the market in the region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the fastest growing markets for anticoagulants in Asia.

The increasing aging population is a key driver for the global anticoagulants market. Also, increasing investment in R&D in the pharmaceutical sector and the introduction of innovative oral anticoagulants drugs have fueled the growth of this market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4090

However, stringent regulations set by various governments hamper the growth of the global anticoagulants market. Moreover, risk of side-effects and complications associated with the usage of oral anticoagulants also hinders growth of the global anticoagulants market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions of drug manufacturing companies is a key trend of the global anticoagulants market.

The major companies operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Bayer AG, BioVascular Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, and Novartis AG.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape