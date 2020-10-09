In this report, the Global and China Jockey Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Jockey Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-jockey-pumps-market-insights-forecast-to-2026



A jockey pump is a small pump connected to a fire sprinkler system and is intended to maintain pressure in a fire protection piping system to an artificially high level so that the operation of a single fire sprinkler will cause a pressure drop which will be sensed by the fire pump automatic controller, causing the fire pump to start.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Jockey Pumps Market

This report focuses on global and China Jockey Pumps QYR Global and China market.

The global Jockey Pumps market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Jockey Pumps Scope and Market Size

Jockey Pumps market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Jockey Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Jockey Pumps market is segmented into

Centrifugal Pumps

Turbine Pumps

Segment by Application, the Jockey Pumps market is segmented into

Industry Application

Commercial Application

Field Emergency

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Jockey Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Jockey Pumps market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Jockey Pumps Market Share Analysis

Jockey Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Jockey Pumps business, the date to enter into the Jockey Pumps market, Jockey Pumps product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Grundfos

Xylem

Pentair

DESMI Pumping

MTH Pumps

Naffco

Sulzer

KSB

Norm Hydrophore Pump

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-jockey-pumps-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com