Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer (AKD) Market Expected to Reach US$ 384.2 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer (AKD) Market by Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 294.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 3.6% by the year 2027. The global alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) market is anticipated to grow owing to rising consumer consciousness regarding sustainable packaging. Furthermore, government in several nations have imposed stringent regulations and limitations for minimizing the usage of plastic bags, resulting in the increased preference towards paper packaging, and hence increasing the demand for alkyl ketene dimer.

The global alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) market is fragmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into wax and emulsion. On the basis of application, the market is divided into printing and writing papers, newsprint papers, and paperboard. Based on region, the global alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific region is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America and MEA region is further divided into GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) market is expected to witness a declining growth rate owing to COVID 19 pandemic. This global outbreak has led to shutdown of schools, colleges, and offices, resulting in a decreased demand for printing and writing papers, ultimately impacting the alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) market. However, the pandemic has resulted in an increased focus towards packaging solutions, creating a demand for paperboard packaging, which in turn is expected to boost the global alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) market.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer (AKD) Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by growing demand for printing paper and writing paper for office and educational purposes. The use of these papers in business as communications documents is expected to grow its demand, and ultimately expanding the global alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) market. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D activities to develop vaccines for MMR.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Finland based Kemira Oyj, holds approximately one sixth of the market share of global alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) market in year 2019.

Asia pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The wax segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to its abilities in reduction of machine breakdown and water recycling difficulties.

The printing and writing papers segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for printed papers in books, covers, magazines, and catalogues is expected to boost the market. Moreover, the wide usage of printing and writing papers in business and educational applications is further expected to result in the growth of the segment.

Report Scope:

