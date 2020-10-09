Digital Intelligence Platform Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020 – 2027

Digital intelligence platform helps the organizations to understand customer interactions, product feature usage to enhance mobile or website user experience. Digital Intelligence platform is different from traditional analytics as it focuses on providing end-to-end customer interactions across different digital channels. Digital intelligence platform is gaining popularity among various sectors such as BFSI, retail & E-commerce, public sector, telecommunication & IT, and media & entertainment among others.

The global digital intelligence platform market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing need for customer retention to maintain a competitive position. Increasing focus on social media analytics, and need to digital experiences are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of digital intelligence platform market whereas lack of skilled workforce is expected to slow down the growth of this market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting digital intelligence platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the digital intelligence platform market.

Also, key market players influencing the digital intelligence platform market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the digital intelligence platform market are Adobe Systems, Cxense, Evergage, Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Localytics, New Relic, Inc, Optimizely, SAS Institute, Inc., and Webtrekk among others.

