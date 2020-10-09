Database Software Market Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario To 2030 | Mentioned: Oracle Corp, Microsoft Corp, IBM, SAP SE, Amazon

Database Software Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Database Software market.

Description:

The global Database Software market report to 2023 report from Publisher answers all these questions and many more.

Markets Covered:

The global Database Software market is segmented into –

By Type Of Database Software Product: Database Maintenance Management; Database Operation Management

By Type Of Database Software End-User: BFSI; IT & Telecom; Media & Entertainment; Healthcare; Others

By Type Of Database Software Deployment: Cloud; On-Premise

Companies Mentioned: Oracle Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; IBM; SAP SE; Amazon

Countries: China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the global database software market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

The global database software market reached a value of nearly $78,722.3 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to nearly $104,429.2 million by 2023. Also the market is expected to growth to $123,931.6 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9% and to $172,597.0 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from technological advances, digitization, and economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were cyber security, and consumer reluctance.

Going forward, increase in amount of data generated is expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the database software market in the future include increasing number of laws, barriers to entry, and rise in open source software.

The database software market is segmented by product type into database maintenance management, and database operation management. The database maintenance management market was the largest segment of the database software market, accounting for $40,164 million or 51.0% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The database software market is also segmented by end use into BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others. The others segment was the largest segment of the database software market by end user, accounting for $ 23,241 million or 29.5% of the total market in 2019. The media & entertainment market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The database software market is also segmented by type of deployment into cloud, and on-premise. The on-premise market was the largest segment of the database software market by deployment, accounting for $56,107 million or 71.3% of the total market in 2019. The cloud market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 37.3%.

North America was the largest region in the database software market, accounting for 44.2% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the database software market will be Asia-Pacific and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.5% and 7.6% respectively from 2019-2023.

The global database software market is highly concentrated with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 87.78% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Amazon, and others.

The top growth potential in the database software market segmented by type of software will arise in the database maintenance management market, which will gain $ 13,877.7 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the database software market segmented by type of deployment will arise in the cloud market, which will gain $57,664.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the database software market segmented by type of end user will arise in the others market, which will gain $7,836.9 million of global annual sales by 2023.The database software market will gain the most in the USA at $6,869.8 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the database software market include investing in security measures to counter cyber threats, adding a mobile-friendly version to the product list, offering the products and solutions on a subscription or pay-per-usage payment models, and investing in HTAP systems. Player-adopted strategies in the database software industry include expanding business through strategic acquisitions, and expanding through innovation.

To take advantage of the opportunities, Publisher recommends the database software companies consider focusing on cloud based database products, database security and use of hybrid transactional and analytical processing systems (HTAP), consider expanding through collaborations, leverage technology to maximize reach and increase visibility through a high-performance website and focus on offering their products and solutions on a subscription or pay-per-usage payment models, among other strategies.

