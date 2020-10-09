“Commercial Greenhouse Equipment Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2025 Rough Brothers Inc., GGS, IGC”

The report offers in-depth analysis of the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographical expansion, competitive landscape, and various other key aspects. The market analysts who have prepared the report have thoroughly studied the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market and have offered reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and the clients, which makes it easy for them to focus on the aspects, which the end users have been looking for. The report analyses the current trends, growth opportunities, competitive pricing, restraining factors, and boosters that may have an impact on the overall dynamics of the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market. The report analytically studies the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors affecting the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market growth. New and emerging technologies that may influence the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market growth are also being studied in the report.
Segmental Analysis
The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market in key regions.
The following players are covered in this report:
FarmTek, Rough Brothers Inc., GGS, IGC, NGMA, Atlas, Beijing Kingpeng International, Siebring, Rimol Greenhouse, Agroponic Industries Ltd., Hun-kun, Cropking, Stuppy，Inc.
and United States Greenhouse Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Heating Systems, Cooling Systems, Others
and United States Greenhouse Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
, Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamental, Nursery Crops, Others
Key queries related to the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market addressed in the report:
While planning the strategic initiatives, market participants come across various questions and uncertainties. This report resolves various queries that most market players have regarding the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market.
• Does the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market have growth potential?
• What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market?
• Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?
• What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market?
• How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?
• What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market?
• What are the factors that may hamper the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market growth in the years ahead?
• Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?
• What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global and United States Greenhouse Equipment market?
• Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Greenhouse Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Greenhouse Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Heating Systems
1.4.3 Cooling Systems
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Fruits & Vegetables
1.5.3 Flowers & Ornamental
1.5.4 Nursery Crops
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Greenhouse Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Greenhouse Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Greenhouse Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Greenhouse Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Greenhouse Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Greenhouse Equipment Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Greenhouse Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Greenhouse Equipment Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Greenhouse Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Greenhouse Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Greenhouse Equipment Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Greenhouse Equipment Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Greenhouse Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Greenhouse Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Greenhouse Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Greenhouse Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Greenhouse Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Greenhouse Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Greenhouse Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Greenhouse Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Greenhouse Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Greenhouse Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Greenhouse Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Greenhouse Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Greenhouse Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Greenhouse Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Greenhouse Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Greenhouse Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Greenhouse Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Greenhouse Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Greenhouse Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Greenhouse Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Greenhouse Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Greenhouse Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Greenhouse Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Greenhouse Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Greenhouse Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Greenhouse Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Greenhouse Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Greenhouse Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Greenhouse Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Greenhouse Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Greenhouse Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Greenhouse Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Greenhouse Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Greenhouse Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Greenhouse Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Greenhouse Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Greenhouse Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Greenhouse Equipment Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Greenhouse Equipment Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Greenhouse Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Greenhouse Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Greenhouse Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Greenhouse Equipment Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Greenhouse Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Greenhouse Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Greenhouse Equipment Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Greenhouse Equipment Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Greenhouse Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Greenhouse Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Greenhouse Equipment Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Greenhouse Equipment Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 FarmTek
12.1.1 FarmTek Corporation Information
12.1.2 FarmTek Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 FarmTek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 FarmTek Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.1.5 FarmTek Recent Development
12.2 Rough Brothers Inc.
12.2.1 Rough Brothers Inc. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Rough Brothers Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Rough Brothers Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Rough Brothers Inc. Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.2.5 Rough Brothers Inc. Recent Development
12.3 GGS
12.3.1 GGS Corporation Information
12.3.2 GGS Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 GGS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 GGS Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.3.5 GGS Recent Development
12.4 IGC
12.4.1 IGC Corporation Information
12.4.2 IGC Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IGC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 IGC Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.4.5 IGC Recent Development
12.5 NGMA
12.5.1 NGMA Corporation Information
12.5.2 NGMA Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 NGMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 NGMA Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.5.5 NGMA Recent Development
12.6 Atlas
12.6.1 Atlas Corporation Information
12.6.2 Atlas Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Atlas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Atlas Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.6.5 Atlas Recent Development
12.7 Beijing Kingpeng International
12.7.1 Beijing Kingpeng International Corporation Information
12.7.2 Beijing Kingpeng International Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Beijing Kingpeng International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Beijing Kingpeng International Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.7.5 Beijing Kingpeng International Recent Development
12.8 Siebring
12.8.1 Siebring Corporation Information
12.8.2 Siebring Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Siebring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Siebring Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.8.5 Siebring Recent Development
12.9 Rimol Greenhouse
12.9.1 Rimol Greenhouse Corporation Information
12.9.2 Rimol Greenhouse Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Rimol Greenhouse Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Rimol Greenhouse Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.9.5 Rimol Greenhouse Recent Development
12.10 Agroponic Industries Ltd.
12.10.1 Agroponic Industries Ltd. Corporation Information
12.10.2 Agroponic Industries Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Agroponic Industries Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Agroponic Industries Ltd. Greenhouse Equipment Products Offered
12.10.5 Agroponic Industries Ltd. Recent Development
12.12 Cropking
12.12.1 Cropking Corporation Information
12.12.2 Cropking Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Cropking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Cropking Products Offered
12.12.5 Cropking Recent Development
12.13 Stuppy，Inc.
12.13.1 Stuppy，Inc. Corporation Information
12.13.2 Stuppy，Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Stuppy，Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Stuppy，Inc. Products Offered
12.13.5 Stuppy，Inc. Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Greenhouse Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Greenhouse Equipment Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
