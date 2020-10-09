Centella Asiatica Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2020-2030

Global Centella Asiatica Market: Snapshot

Centella asiatica is an herbaceous plant, which is widely known as Gotu Kola. The plant is gaining traction all across the world owing to its growing use for several medicinal purposes. Generally, worldwide populace consumes raw leaves of Centella asiatica or the extract of leaves or stem of this plant. Thus, the Centella asiatica market is expected to witness increasing demand avenues during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

An upcoming research report from TMR on the Centella asiatica market presents bird’s-eye view of this market. Apart from this, the report offers in-depth study of important factors including challenges, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities in this market. In addition, this report provides reliable data on revenues, volume, and shares of the market for Centella asiatica. Thus, the report is a helpful guide of the Centella asiatica market during 2020–2030.

The segmentation of the Centella asiatica market is performed based on many important aspects including consumption form, application, end use, and region. Based on application, the market for Centella asiatica is bifurcated into anti-cancer, anti-microbial, neuro-protective, anti-inflammatory, wound healing, and antioxidant.

Global Centella Asiatica Market: Growth Dynamics

Centella asiatica is gaining traction across the globe owing to its property of helping in the speedy healing of scratches and small wounds. In recent years, Centella asiatica is extensively used for memory enhancing purposes. At the same time, it is increasingly used in the treatment of anxiety. Thus, the plant finds application in various medicinal activities.

Owing to the ability of Centella asiatica in curing a wide range of skin diseases, it is extensively included in the manufacturing of different skin care products. As a result, the global Centella asiatica market is gaining prominent demand opportunities from the skin care product manufacturers from all across the world.

Growing use in personal care products is one of the key factors driving demand opportunities in the global Centella asiatica market. In addition to this, Centella asiatica is increasingly utilized as a vegetable in some countries of the world. It is also used in various beverages. All these applications of Centella asiatica are indicative of the speedy expansion of the market in the years ahead.

Global Centella Asiatica Market: Competitive Analysis

Owing to presence of considerable number of players, the global Centella asiatica market portrays highly competitive landscape. Therefore, companies working in this market are executing different strategies to withstand in this competition. Majority of players in the market for Centella asiatica are focused on improving the quality of their products. As a result, they are actively involved in the research and development activities.

The list of key players in the global Centella asiatica market includes:

Frank Biochem Co., Ltd.

Guangxi Changzhou Natural Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Sabinsa Corporation

S. V. Agro Food

Lotioncrafter LLC.

Global Centella Asiatica Market: Regional Assessment

The global Centella asiatica market shows presence in many regions such as Latin America, North America, Japan, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Among all regions, Asia Pacific is one of the dominant regions in the market for Centella asiatica. One of the key reasons attributed to this scenario is increased use of Centella asiatica for a wide range of medicinal purposes.

The Centella asiatica market is anticipated to show remarkable sales avenues in Europe and the U.S. Key factors supporting this estimation are changing lifestyles and increased inclination of major regional population toward plant-based supplements.