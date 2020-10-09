Cancer Imaging System Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2024

Global Cancer Imaging System Market: Overview

Cancer could be defined as uncontrolled cell growth in the body, leading to organ malfunction. If untreated, it can prove fatal. Uncontrolled growth of cells is managed by the body in several ways, one of them is by deploying white blood cells to detect and eradicate these cancerous cells. It has been discovered that the immune system could be manipulated to influence cancerous cells to destroy itself. Radiation and chemotherapy therapy have consistent and reliable effects to decrease cancerous cells in the body. Recently, immunotherapy for hematological cancers has gained recognition and is of interest for several researchers. Scientists have developed methods to isolate, replicate, and develop cancer-destroying cells from the patient’s blood cancer and injecting those cells back for the destruction of their cancers, with durable remissions.

The cancer imaging system plays an important role in the detection of cancer as it offers a detailed insight into the exact location, extent of the disease as well as provides detailed information about the structural or disease-related changes. The cancer imaging system helps detect the tumor, complications of treatments, and evaluation of various therapeutic and post-therapeutic changes. According to medical professionals, most cancer disorders can be treated effectively if detected at an early stage of the cancer. Moreover, new methods such as molecular imaging helps acquire more detailed information about abnormalities such as their distinct metabolism. Which is combination of traditional imaging technology and nuclear medicine techniques.

Global Cancer Imaging System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global cancer imaging system market is expected to expand substantially due to the rising incidence of different types of cancer, continuous research and development activities from top pharmaceutical companies, and advanced techniques used in cancer imaging system. Increasing incidence of different types of cancer such as prostate, lung, colorectal, and breast cancer is a major factor driving the market. Furthermore, rising awareness about early detection of cancer among patients, increasing government funding and initiatives, advancements in digital imaging techniques, and active support of the government are fueling the global cancer imaging system market. While, a shortage of skilled professionals, radiation exposure, and high installation cost of cancer imaging systems are restraining the market.

Global Cancer Imaging System Market: Key Segments

The global cancer imaging systems market can be segmented based on indication, by various imaging modalities, end-user, and region. Based on indication, cancer imaging system market can be segregated into lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and among others. In terms of imaging modalities, cancer imaging system market can be classified into MRI, mammography positron emission tomography, and others. Based on end-user, cancer imaging system market can be segregated into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers and others.

In terms of region, the global cancer imaging system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each geography cancer imaging system market is sub-divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan and GCC countries. North America dominated the global cancer imaging systems market due to the early adoption of highly developed technologies in general healthcare in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a highly attractive market during the forecast period due to the existence of large patient pool and initiatives by governments to undertake various control programs.

Global Cancer Imaging System Market: Key Players

Key players contributing to the expansion of this market include Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Carestream Health Konica Minolta, and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. Major players are actively focusing on various expansion strategies in order to gain competitive advantage in the market. Collaborations, new product launches, partnerships and agreements are some important strategies that are adopted by key cancer imaging system market players.

