Bio Polymers Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bio Polymers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio Polymers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio Polymers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio Polymers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio Polymers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio Polymers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio Polymers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio Polymers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio Polymers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio Polymers Market Research Report: Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DowDuPont, Arkema, Kingfa, FKuR, Biomer, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, PolyOne, Grabio, Danimer Scientific, Myriant, Mitsubishi, Biome Bioplastics

Global Bio Polymers Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

PHA

Others



Global Bio Polymers Market Segmentation by Application: Packing Industry

Automotive Industry

Bottles Manufacturing

Others



The Bio Polymers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio Polymers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio Polymers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio Polymers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio Polymers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio Polymers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio Polymers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio Polymers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio Polymers Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bio Polymers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bio-PET

1.4.3 Bio-PE

1.4.4 Starch Blends

1.4.5 PLA

1.4.6 PHA

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packing Industry

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Bottles Manufacturing

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio Polymers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bio Polymers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bio Polymers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bio Polymers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Bio Polymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bio Polymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bio Polymers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bio Polymers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bio Polymers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bio Polymers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bio Polymers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bio Polymers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bio Polymers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bio Polymers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio Polymers Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bio Polymers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bio Polymers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bio Polymers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bio Polymers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio Polymers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio Polymers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bio Polymers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bio Polymers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bio Polymers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bio Polymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bio Polymers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bio Polymers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bio Polymers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bio Polymers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bio Polymers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bio Polymers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bio Polymers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bio Polymers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bio Polymers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bio Polymers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bio Polymers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bio Polymers by Country

6.1.1 North America Bio Polymers Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bio Polymers Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bio Polymers by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bio Polymers Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bio Polymers Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio Polymers by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio Polymers Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio Polymers Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bio Polymers by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bio Polymers Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bio Polymers Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Polymers by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Polymers Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Polymers Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bio Polymers Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Braskem

11.1.1 Braskem Corporation Information

11.1.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Braskem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Braskem Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.1.5 Braskem Related Developments

11.2 NatureWorks

11.2.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

11.2.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 NatureWorks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 NatureWorks Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.2.5 NatureWorks Related Developments

11.3 Novamont

11.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information

11.3.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Novamont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Novamont Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.3.5 Novamont Related Developments

11.4 BASF

11.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BASF Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.4.5 BASF Related Developments

11.5 Corbion

11.5.1 Corbion Corporation Information

11.5.2 Corbion Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Corbion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Corbion Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.5.5 Corbion Related Developments

11.6 PSM

11.6.1 PSM Corporation Information

11.6.2 PSM Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 PSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 PSM Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.6.5 PSM Related Developments

11.7 DowDuPont

11.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.7.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DowDuPont Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.7.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.8 Arkema

11.8.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.8.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Arkema Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.8.5 Arkema Related Developments

11.9 Kingfa

11.9.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kingfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kingfa Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.9.5 Kingfa Related Developments

11.10 FKuR

11.10.1 FKuR Corporation Information

11.10.2 FKuR Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 FKuR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 FKuR Bio Polymers Products Offered

11.10.5 FKuR Related Developments

11.12 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

11.12.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

11.12.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Products Offered

11.12.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Related Developments

11.13 PolyOne

11.13.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

11.13.2 PolyOne Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 PolyOne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 PolyOne Products Offered

11.13.5 PolyOne Related Developments

11.14 Grabio

11.14.1 Grabio Corporation Information

11.14.2 Grabio Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Grabio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Grabio Products Offered

11.14.5 Grabio Related Developments

11.15 Danimer Scientific

11.15.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

11.15.2 Danimer Scientific Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Danimer Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Danimer Scientific Products Offered

11.15.5 Danimer Scientific Related Developments

11.16 Myriant

11.16.1 Myriant Corporation Information

11.16.2 Myriant Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Myriant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Myriant Products Offered

11.16.5 Myriant Related Developments

11.17 Mitsubishi

11.17.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

11.17.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Mitsubishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered

11.17.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments

11.18 Biome Bioplastics

11.18.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

11.18.2 Biome Bioplastics Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Biome Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Biome Bioplastics Products Offered

11.18.5 Biome Bioplastics Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bio Polymers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bio Polymers Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bio Polymers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bio Polymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bio Polymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bio Polymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bio Polymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bio Polymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bio Polymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bio Polymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bio Polymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bio Polymers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bio Polymers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bio Polymers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bio Polymers Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio Polymers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

