Phototherapy Equipment Market Is Expected To Hold The Largest Share with Key Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Natus Medical, Herbert Waldmann, Nice Neotech Medical Systems

Phototherapy equipment makes use of light at different wavelengths that have proven to be effective in the treatment of medical conditions such as skin diseases as well as neonatal jaundice. The phototherapy involves exposing the skin with multiple wavelengths of light with the help of light emitting diode (LED).

What is the Dynamics of Phototherapy Equipment Market?

The phototherapy equipment market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing number of childbirths, rising number of neonatal jaundice and others. However, availability of alternative therapy methods that are equally effective as phototherapy is likely to negatively impact the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, high potential growth from emerging nations is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Phototherapy Equipment Market?

The “Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the phototherapy equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global phototherapy equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading phototherapy equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global phototherapy equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is classified as conventional phototherapy equipment, LED phototherapy equipment, and fiber-optic phototherapy equipment. The conventional phototherapy equipment are further classified into conventional phototherapy equipment with fluorescent lamp, and conventional phototherapy equipment with compact fluorescent lamp. Based on application, the market is classified as skin disease treatment, and neonatal jaundice management. On the basis of end user the phototherapy equipment market is classified as hospitals and clinics, and homecare.

What is the Regional Framework of Phototherapy Equipment Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global phototherapy equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The phototherapy equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

