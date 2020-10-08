Industrial Wastewater Treatment Solutions Market Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players – Aries Chemical, Ecolab , Evoqua Water Technologies, Pentair

Industrial wastewater is generated during manufacturing and processing operations in various industries such as textile, paper, chemicals, mining, and others. This wastewater is a cause of contamination and pollution and hence must be treated effectively. The global expansion of manufacturing industries is giving rise to the need for industrial wastewater treatment solutions. Besides, government authorities including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and European Environment Agency (EEA) are actively working towards creating a pollution-free and quality water environments.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Aries Chemical, Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Pentair plc, SWA Water Group, Terrapure Environmental, Thermax Global, Veolia, WOG Group, Xylem Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Solutions Market?

The industrial wastewater treatment solutions market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization coupled with stringent environmental regulations for effluent and wastewater treatment. Moreover, initiatives such as zero industrial discharge are further likely to fuel the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment solutions market. However, the high cost associated with wastewater treatment solutions may hamper the market growth. On the other hand, demand for industrial aqua reuse offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment solutions market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Solutions Market?

The “Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial wastewater treatment solutions market with detailed market segmentation by treatment method, end user, and geography. The global industrial wastewater treatment solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial wastewater treatment solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global industrial wastewater treatment solutions market is segmented on the basis of treatment method and end user. Based on treatment method, the market is segmented as filtration, disinfection, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as power generation, oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, manufacturing, metals & mining, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Solutions Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial wastewater treatment solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial wastewater treatment solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

