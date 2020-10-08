Flatbread Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth and Segmentation Till 2027

A flatbread is prepared with flour, water, and salt and exists in various cultures throughout the world. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a fork or spoon, many people use a flatbread to wrap or scoop food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Different types of flatbreads are made by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans which are usually fermented.

Convenience foods refer to the products, which require minimal processing and can be prepared easily without much efforts. The preference for on-the-go food products, which are readily available in the market has increased, due to changes in eating habits and busy lifestyle. For instance, availability of various ready to eat flatbreads in the market to make sandwiches at home easily without much efforts significantly contributes toward the growth of the flatbread market. Moreover, easy availability of convenience food in online and offline platform helps in increasing the consumer base for the flatbread market.

Increase in preference of consumer toward gluten-free flatbread products such as naan, pita, and focaccia owing to rise in health cautiousness drives the growth of the flatbread market. Moreover, availability of various healthy alternatives in the market with low-calorie content, fat-free, and cholesterol-free products is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for breads in wheat base and whole grains, which are rich in fiber and proteins, supplement the growth of the flatbread market. However, the ongoing conflict between the countries such as the U.S. and China owing to the unfair trade practices is affecting the world’s trade. The geopolitical tension between the countries result in increase in import duties, strict government rules & regulation, no export subsidies, increase in taxes, and surge in price of the products.

The flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into tortilla, naan, pita, focaccia, fry bread, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into business-to-business and business-to-consumer. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

