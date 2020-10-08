Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts 2027 – ALTI, Arcturus UAV, A-TechSYN, Bluebird Aero Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, is an aerial vehicle capable of being operated autonomously without any human pilot. A fixed-wing VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) UAV is capable of taking off, hover as well as land vertically similar to a helicopter, with the help of rotors. This term relates to all multi-copter drones, as well as some hybrid fixed-wings. These UAVs are mostly used for military purposes, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat.

What is the Dynamics of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market?

Its increasing applications in military applications propel the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. Several countries across the globe are planning to replace their manned forces with VTOL UAVs. Furthermore, the emerging applications of these UAVs in the commercial sector, such as surveying & mapping, monitoring, agriculture, and product delivery, among others, are fueling the growth of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. Also, the increasing use in advanced patrolling of marine borders offers a lucrative opportunity to the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. However, lack of appropriate air traffic management for UAVs and a shortage of skilled professionals to operate them may act as restraining factors to the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

What is the SCOPE of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market?

The “Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fixed-wing VTOL UAV market with detailed market segmentation by MTOW, mode of operation, propulsion type, range, application, end-user, and geography. The global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fixed-wing VTOL UAV market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is segmented on the basis of MTOW, mode of operation, propulsion type, range, application, and end-user. Based on the MTOW, the market is segmented into 100 Kilograms. Further, the mode of operation segment of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is classified into remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous. Based on propulsion type, the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is categorized into electric, gasoline, and hybrid. Moreover, the range segment is bifurcated into visual line of sight and beyond line of sight. The application segment of fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is segmented into surveillance and mapping, agriculture, search and rescue, public safety, and aerial photography. By end-user, the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is classified into military and law enforcement, and commercial.

What is the Regional Framework of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

