Business Card Software Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% During forecast period 2020 to 2027

The business card software market was valued at US$ 1,057.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,065.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Business events and conferences serve as important opportunities for players to engage in discussions on leading technologies, thereby encouraging trust and socialization. These events prove to be a meaningful way for them to engage with prospects, peers, and potential partners. These business events and conferences prove to be more effective low-cost marketing methods for developing contacts via face-to-face meetings at gatherings and meetings or by approaching the prospects through e-mail, phone call, and business networking and social websites, post event. Hence, rise in increase in business events and conference worldwide is likely to drive the business card software market.

Key Players:

1. ABBY

2. Adobe

3. BeLight Software Ltd

4. CAM Development

5. DRPU SOFTWARE PVT. LTD

6. Haystack

7. IntSig Information Co., Ltd. Corporation

8. NCH Software

9. PENPOWER TECHNOLOGY LTD

10. VISION-E

The technology sector has been witnessing a substantial rise in adoption of cloud-based software due to simple process of their deployment and significant reduction in the cost of software deployment. Owing to rising demand for cloud-based software, the majority of the business card software market players are offering cloud-based products. For instance, ABBYY offers a cloud-based business card reader solution that allows professionals to scan business cards and manage contacts.

The key features of this software include multi-device compatibility, file sharing, data synchronization, image capture, data export, and location tracking abilities. Likewise, Bric is another cloud-based software designed and developed to assist large enterprises and SMEs to manage and record contacts by scanning business cards. Also, developed countries have excellent Internet infrastructure, while it is flourishing in several developing countries. This allows end users to seamlessly access the cloud-based business card software, thereby driving the business card software market. Additionally, software developers are continuously investing in developing robust and secure cloud-based software with a prime objective to protect customer data and prevent cyberattacks.

The business card software market is segmented into deployment, application, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. In 2019, the cloud segment held the largest share of the market. Based on application, the business card software market is divided into mobile, PCs, and web browser. The mobile segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

The overall business card software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the business card software market with respect to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global business card software market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the business card software market.